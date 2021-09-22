UI student found dead outside Burge Hall Friday

Police received a report of a person found unresponsive on Sept. 17, and later pronounced the person dead.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety is housed in the Old Capitol Mall.

University of Iowa Public Safety reported a student death that happened on Sept. 17.

UI Assistant Director of Media Relations spokesperson Hayley Bruce wrote in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the UI Department of Public Safety received a report that a person had been found unresponsive on the west side of Burge Hall early Friday morning.

According to the statement, police arrived at 4:22 a.m. and pronounced the person dead, identifying them as a UI student.

No foul play is suspected, Bruce wrote. The cause of death is believed to be a suicide.

Bruce pointed to resources available on campus for anyone struggling with mental health crises or other concerns: