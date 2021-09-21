Diving Back Into the Dating? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
September 21, 2021
You’ve spent days crying, trying countless ice-cream flavors, and cursing every perfect rom-com ever made. Whether you got your heart broken or you were the one to end things, a breakup is always hard. But, you’ll wake up one day to realize that it doesn’t hurt as much and eventually jump back into dating.
It’s okay to feel nervous. After all, putting yourself out there is a vulnerable experience. Lucky for you, we’re sharing an all-encompassing guide to dipping your toes or making a splash in the dating pool. Take a look.
Everyone’s Timeline Is Different
Probably the number one question on your mind is how long you should wait before getting back on the dating scene. We’ve all seen certain celebrities or even our friends move on to the next relationship in a matter of weeks. And there is nothing wrong with that!
Everyone’s timeline is different. If you were seeing someone just for a couple of months, it might not take you long to date again. On the other hand, if you are coming out of a long-term relationship, it may take a while before you’re ready to meet new people. The bottom line is that there is no rush, and you can take as much or as little time as you want.
Get the Closure You Need
You may be eager to start dating again, but the ghosts of past relationships continue haunting you. You can’t give anyone a fair chance if you are still hung up on your ex. That’s why closure is so important.
Usually, in amicable breakups, both parties can sit down and hash things out like adults. But the same can’t be said for relationships that ended on a sour note. If that’s the case, you may find psychic readings helpful for gaining valuable insights into what went wrong and get closure.
Do What You Need To Move On
In the world of social media, moving on is not the easiest thing to do. How can you focus on anything when your ex is constantly putting up posts about his summer getaway with a gorgeous girl? While casual cyberstalking has become a norm in modern dating, it shouldn’t take over your life.
If you constantly find yourself refreshing your ex’s social media, it’s time for you to stop. This unhealthy habit will impact your personal life and mental health. Our advice? Block your ex on all social media platforms. Yes, it’s an extreme step but you gotta do what you gotta do to move on.
Be Optimistic
Whether your ex-partner cheated or you’re getting out of a toxic relationship, pursuing love again can feel pointless. However, you cannot walk into the dating space with that mindset. Don’t let negative thoughts overpower your future relationships. Positive thinking is crucial if you want to genuinely connect with people and find your person.
Identify Relationship Faux Pas
We all are guilty of relationship faux pas that often leads to breakups. This is your reality check to identify your faux pas. Do you move too fast in a new relationship only to scare away the person? Are you afraid of intimacy? Do your communication skills need some work? It’s good to introspect and understand what you may be doing wrong.
Self Love Is Important
Some people tend to lose themselves in relationships. They get so caught up in their little love bubble and forget about other important things in their lives. Remember that you are your top priority. It’s important to show yourself the same kindness and care that you show others.
Rather than expecting a significant other to make you happy, take charge of your own happiness. Focus on your health and indulge in activities that bring you joy. This is also a good time to catch up with your friends and pay attention to other relationships that you may have neglected.
Finding it difficult to practice self love? Psychics can help you increase self-esteem & build confidence in yourself. They can provide you with professional guidance regarding all things life. So, don’t wait any further. Get a psychic reading today.
Know What You’re Looking For
Do you want an ambitious partner with similar political views? Is poor style a deal-breaker? Whether you admit it or not, we all have a checklist of things we look for in a partner. If you don’t have one, it’s high time to know what you’re looking for as well as things that are unacceptable.
Don’t Dismiss Dating Apps
We know, we know. Most people have a love-hate relationship with dating apps. All our lives, we’ve been taught to be wary of strangers and now we are meeting them via the internet.
Dating apps have surely made connecting with people so convenient but aren’t completely free from hiccups. However, you can’t dismiss them if you want to meet new people. Not to mention, we’re in a pandemic. You have to give dating apps a chance!
It’s a jungle out there, but why not go on a safari and have a good time?