Watch: Kirk Ferentz, Tyrone Tracy Jr. comment on controversial replay
A third-quarter reception by Tracy was reviewed and then questionably ruled incomplete.
September 18, 2021
During the third quarter of No. 5 Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State on Saturday, Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. caught a third-down pass from quarterback Spencer Petras to pick up a first down. But as the chains were being moved and the Hawkeyes were preparing to continue their offensive drive, the play went under review.
Officials overturned the completion after review because they thought the ball was loose when Tracy hit the ground. Iowa was forced to punt.
Replays showed that Tracy seemed to never lose possession of the ball as he went to the ground. Tracy and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz both chimed in with their thoughts during Iowa’s postgame press conference.
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...