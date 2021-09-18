Watch: Kirk Ferentz, Tyrone Tracy Jr. comment on controversial replay

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. jogs off the field during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

During the third quarter of No. 5 Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State on Saturday, Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. caught a third-down pass from quarterback Spencer Petras to pick up a first down. But as the chains were being moved and the Hawkeyes were preparing to continue their offensive drive, the play went under review.

Officials overturned the completion after review because they thought the ball was loose when Tracy hit the ground. Iowa was forced to punt.

Replays showed that Tracy seemed to never lose possession of the ball as he went to the ground. Tracy and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz both chimed in with their thoughts during Iowa’s postgame press conference.