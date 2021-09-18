Watch: Tyler Goodson breaks loose for second touchdown of the day

Iowa leads Kent State 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson puts up the peace sign while running into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 18, 2021

Make it two touchdown runs on the day for Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.

After breaking loose for a 46-yard scoring run in the first quarter, the junior took a third-and-nine handoff from the shotgun 35 yards to the end zone for his second scoring scamper of the day. The All-Big Ten player is up to 137 rushing yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns on the day. Goodson’s run puts Iowa up 23-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Watch Goodson’s second touchdown of the day below.

