Watch: Tyler Goodson breaks loose for second touchdown of the day
Iowa leads Kent State 23-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
September 18, 2021
Make it two touchdown runs on the day for Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.
After breaking loose for a 46-yard scoring run in the first quarter, the junior took a third-and-nine handoff from the shotgun 35 yards to the end zone for his second scoring scamper of the day. The All-Big Ten player is up to 137 rushing yards on 16 attempts with two touchdowns on the day. Goodson’s run puts Iowa up 23-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
Watch Goodson’s second touchdown of the day below.
It all starts up front! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EbE6Rrk2Rp
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 18, 2021
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...