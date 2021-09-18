Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State
The Hawkeyes are 3-0 on the season after Saturday’s win, and fans are loving it.
September 18, 2021
The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 3-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to nine games with a 30-7 win over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Hawkeye fans are loving the start that their team is out to so far in 2021.
Here are some of the Twitter highlights from Iowa’s victory.
3 for 3 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/H5rXJ7WzTY
— Is This Heavens? (@HeavensFX) September 19, 2021
— Is This Heavens? (@HeavensFX) September 18, 2021
A strong outing for @tgood1110 📈
New career highs in both yards (153) and TDs (3)#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CChJv09k4s
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2021
people are saying this more and more https://t.co/FC0ctkLOFg
— Kirk Antifarentz (@hawkize) September 19, 2021
That’s a win. We like wins. Onward! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/kUMj356S9t
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 18, 2021
Quick look through of Iowa vs Kent St, something @hawkeyepodcast said really sticks out: You can see the good throws coming from QB7 without even watching downfield action, it’s in his mechanics. Best illustration of this I saw was a 3 play sequence in 2nd Q
— Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) September 19, 2021
Defense making plays. What else is new? 😤
That’s now 25-straight games holding opponents under 25 points.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3gAScQiPHf
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2021
3-0! 300th win at Kinnick!! #iowahawkeyes #gohawkes pic.twitter.com/1XH78Ui1OB
— Quinn Early (@QuinnEarly) September 18, 2021
Best in the business. pic.twitter.com/MjudWmrc2i
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 18, 2021
Iowa’s 3-0 starts under Ferentz:
1999-2014 (16 seasons) – 5 times
2015-2021 (7 seasons) – 5 times
— Matt Benson (@mbenson6) September 18, 2021
Most career completions by punters under Ferentz:
Colten Rastetter – 4
David Bradley – 1
Tory Taylor – 1
— Matt Benson (@mbenson6) September 18, 2021
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...