Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 on the season after Saturday’s win, and fans are loving it.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes with a score of 30-7.

The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 3-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to nine games with a 30-7 win over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Hawkeye fans are loving the start that their team is out to so far in 2021.

Here are some of the Twitter highlights from Iowa’s victory.

A strong outing for @tgood1110 📈 New career highs in both yards (153) and TDs (3)#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CChJv09k4s — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2021

people are saying this more and more https://t.co/FC0ctkLOFg — Kirk Antifarentz (@hawkize) September 19, 2021

Quick look through of Iowa vs Kent St, something @hawkeyepodcast said really sticks out: You can see the good throws coming from QB7 without even watching downfield action, it’s in his mechanics. Best illustration of this I saw was a 3 play sequence in 2nd Q — Hawkeye Gamefilm (@hawkeyegamefilm) September 19, 2021

Defense making plays. What else is new? 😤 That’s now 25-straight games holding opponents under 25 points.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3gAScQiPHf — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2021

Best in the business. pic.twitter.com/MjudWmrc2i — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 18, 2021

Iowa’s 3-0 starts under Ferentz: 1999-2014 (16 seasons) – 5 times

2015-2021 (7 seasons) – 5 times — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) September 18, 2021