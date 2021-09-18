Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 on the season after Saturday’s win, and fans are loving it.

Grace Smith

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta celebrates a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes with a score of 30-7.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 18, 2021

The No. 5 Iowa football team improved to 3-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to nine games with a 30-7 win over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Hawkeye fans are loving the start that their team is out to so far in 2021.

Here are some of the Twitter highlights from Iowa’s victory.

