Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. Kent State

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
September 18, 2021

Tailgate%3A+Iowa+v.+Kent+State
Gallery|22 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
An American flag and Iowa Hawkeye flag fly in Iowa City before a football game between No. 5 Iowa and Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Facebook Comments