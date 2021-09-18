No. 5 Iowa moves to 3-0 on the season with win over Kent State

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson breaks free from the backfield during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Have a day, Tyler Goodson.

The junior All-Big Ten running back accounted for a career-high 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns in No. 5 Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State at Kinnick Stadium.

Goodson’s first score came on Iowa’s third offensive series of the game. On a third-and-one play, quarterback Spencer Petras pitched the ball out to the left to Goodson on a misdirection play, and Goodson went 46 yards untouched to the end zone. In the third quarter, Goodson took a handoff to the left from the shotgun on a third-and-nine play, cut upfield, and sprinted to the house from 35 yards out. Goodson’s third scoring run of the game came from two yards out with four minutes remaining in the game.

The Georgian’s first score of the day came only minutes after Iowa’s defense forced a Kent State safety to put the Hawkeyes up 2-0. After Goodson’s touchdown midway through the first quarter, Iowa’s other first-half touchdown came with only seconds remaining in the half.

Petras ended a 20-play, 95-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta with only 19 seconds remaining in the first half. LaPorta was Petras’ favorite receiver on the day, hauling in seven receptions for 65 yards.

Goodson accounted for both of Iowa’s second-half touchdowns.

Big picture

Iowa moves to 3-0 on the season after its convincing win over Kent State. The Hawkeyes picked up their second nonconference victory of the season. Iowa is already 1-0 in Big Ten play after defeating Indiana in the season-opener.

Turning point

On Kent State’s second offensive drive of the second half, with Iowa only leading by nine points, the Golden Flashes made it down to the Hawkeyes’ one-yard line and were looking to cut into the lead.

On first down with only a yard separating him from the end zone, Kent State running back Bryan Bradford ran to the left, but was stuffed right at the goal line by Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs. And for the second week in a row, Jacobs forced a fumble. The ball rolled onto Duke Slater Field’s turf, and Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss jumped on it for a touchback.

Kent State’s chance to cut into the game was abruptly over. Its 15-play, 76-yard drive ended in a turnover.

Iowa responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive on its next possession, which ended in Goodson’s second scoring run of the day.

Hawkeyes get to the passer

Iowa’s defense picked up where it left off.

The Hawkeyes got to the passer frequently on Saturday, registering seven sacks. Lukas Van Ness and Joe Evans recorded two each, Zach VanValkenburg was good for 1.5, John Waggoner had one of his own, and Jack Campbell was in on half a sack.

Van Ness and VanValkenburg met Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum in the end zone after a Kent State high snap, tackling him for a safety to open up the scoring for the game.

Jacobs’ turnover gives Iowa’s defense eight on the season.

A milestone victory

Iowa’s win on Saturday is the team’s 300th victory inside Kinnick Stadium. The stadium opened in 1929, and the first Hawkeye home victory at the venue was on Oct. 5 of that year, when Iowa beat Monmouth 46-0. Iowa is the seventh Big Ten team to celebrate at least 300 wins in its home stadium.

Up next

The Hawkeyes return to Kinnick Stadium next weekend to host Colorado State. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will air on FS1.