Live updates: No. 5 Iowa football takes on Kent State

The 2-0 Hawkeyes will play the 1-1 Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes take the field during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

No. 5 Iowa will take on Mid-American Conference opponent Kent State Saturday in Week 3 of the 2021 college football season at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 all-time against the Golden Flashes, posting a 51-0 win in 2001 and a 39-7 victory in 2004. A Hawkeye victory will give Iowa its 300th win at Kinnick Stadium

Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson are in the press box to cover the matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:40 p.m. and will air live on Big Ten Network.

Pregame: Senior right guard Kyler Schott is back in the two-deeps for the Hawkeyes this weekend after he missed the first two games with a preseason foot injury baling hay on his family farm. Schott is listed behind sophomore Justin Britt, who started the past two games.

Iowa’s starting offensive line is the same for the third straight week: Left tackle Mason Richman, left guard Cody Ince, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Justin Britt, and right tackle Nick DeJong. The Hawkeyes have been rotating their offensive around Linderbaum for the past two games, with true freshman Connor Colby, redshirt freshman Tyler Elsbury, and junior Jack Plumb. Schott is expected to see limited time on the offensive line this week.

Coin toss: Iowa won the toss, and elected to receive.

11:51 1Q: After a punt from Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor was downed at the 1-yard line, a foul was called on Iowa for a kick interference. Kent State is starting on its own 26-yard line.

10:35 1Q: Kent State went 3-and-out in its first drive, and the Golden Flashes’ punt went out of bounds around Iowa’s 30-yard line. The Hawkeyes will take over on their own 38-yard line.

10:21 1Q: Iowa gets called for a false start on freshman tight end Luke Lachey. First and 15 from Iowa’s own 33.

9:35 1Q: Iowa goes 3-and-out from its own 32. Taylor nets a 57-yard punt with a loss of 3 yards on the return. Kent State will start at its own 8-yard line.

8:16 1Q: Iowa’s Zach VanValkenburg is called for an offsides penalty, but Kent State’s center has a high snap within the 10-yard line for a Hawkeye safety. Iowa 2, Kent State 0.

6:35 1Q: Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson takes off for a 45-yard touchdown run. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak’s extra point attempt is good. Iowa 9, Kent State 0.

5:00 1Q: Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum completes a 48-yard pass for a first down to the Hawkeye 27-yard line, and completes another 23-yard pass for the Golden Flashes’ first touchdown. The extra point is good. Iowa 9, Kent State 7.

1:00 1Q: running back Ivory Kelly-Martin fumbles on a run play, and Kent State takes over on its own 22-yard line.

End 1st: cornerback Joe Evans sacks Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum for a loss of one yard. Kent State will start the second quarter on its own 36-yard line.

14:00 2Q: Kent State punts on its first drive of the second quarter. Charlie Jones caught the ball for a fair catch at the 41-yard line.

11:27 2Q: Taylor punts 44 yards for a touchback, and Kent State will take over on its own 20-yard line.

9:04 2Q: Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum called for intentional grounding on 4th and 10, Kent State punts from its own 34-yard line. The punt goes 29 yards and out of bounds at the 5-yard line. Iowa will take over on its own 5-yard line.

4:30 2Q: Hawkeye true freshman Arland Bruce IV records his first career catch — a 6-yard reception for a first down.

3:23 2Q: Kelly-Martin fumbles for the second time, but LaPorta recovers the ball.

0:29 2Q: Iowa calls its first timeout of the half as the Hawkeyes are within the 10-yard line.

0:19 2Q: Petras hits a 7-yard pass to LaPorta, and the extra kick by Shudak is good. Iowa leads, 16-7.

Halftime: Iowa 16, Kent State 7. QB Spencer Petras is 17-for-25 with 125 passing yards, while RB Tyler Goodson has 94 yards on 13 attempts.

13:05 3Q: junior cornerback Terry Roberts breaks up a pass on 4th down to turn the ball over at Iowa’s 27-yard line.

11:59 3Q: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. makes an 11-yard reception on third down that is reversed, and the Hawkeyes punt. Kent State takes over the ball on its own 24-yard line.

6:37 3Q: John Waggoner gets a face mask penalty, giving Kent State half the distance to the goal. The Golden Flashes attempt a rush to the end zone, but Hawkeye Jestin Jacobs forces a fumble that Iowa cornerback Riley Moss recovers in the endzone for a touchback.

0:32 3Q: Goodson with a 35-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Shudak’s extra point is good. Iowa 23, Kent State 7.

End 3Q: Iowa 23, Kent State 7. QB Spencer Petras is 22-for-32 with 147 passing yards, and RB Tyler Goodson has 137 yards and two touchdowns.

14:18 4Q: Kent State punts on its first drive of the quarter from its own 13-yard line. The ball is downed at the Kent State 43.

11:25 4Q: Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor fakes a punt on 4th and 9 and completes a 3-yard pass to LaPorta, but it is short of the 1st down. Iowa turns over the ball on Kent State’s 39-yard line.

8:21 4Q: Crum is sacked twice consecutively, and punts to the 20-yard line. But Iowa is called for holding on the return, starting on its own 10-yard line.

