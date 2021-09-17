Is Ethereum Wallet Safe? Comprehensive Review

In 2013, a Canadian programmer initiated the development of the Ethereum cryptocurrency project. A year later, the team of young developers attracted $18 million in investments of one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and succeeded. Most investors and traders prefer to invest in Ethereum now. Hence is the increased demand for Ethereum storage wallets. Ethereum wallet is a top-rated electronic program that allows you to store, accept, and send digital assets.

The review of the best Ethereum wallet Android safetrading.today states that cold wallets are one of the advantages of the Ethereum wallet. They are designed to store classic digital assets offline. This means that the service doesn’t connect with an external server to perform the functionality since the software contains a copy of the entire blockchain. This is one of the safest ways to store and lend large amounts of money. Accordingly, the Ethereum wallet is one of the safest platforms on the Internet.

Top Rated Online Wallets for Ethereum: 2021 Edition

Watch the top rated online wallets for Ethereum and choose the one you like the most:

• Safetrading

You can store Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. On Safetrading, a miner should create a free account, link a credit card, and buy, sell, and multiple coins at a favorable price. The Safetrading exchange stores most of its digital assets in secure, offline storage. 98% of users’ assets are offline. In this case, the coins placed on the accounts of the exchange are covered by insurance.

• Binance

This is one of the top Ethereum wallets in the world, founded in 2017. It supports Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies. As the largest trading platform, it pays great attention to security issues. Thanks to this, you can be sure of the safety of funds placed on the exchange.

• Guarda

This is one of the best Ethereum wallets that support desktop devices:

• Windows

• MacOS

• Linux

And smartphone operating systems:

• Android

• iOS

If you wish, you can exchange cryptocurrency inside the wallet, as well as buy it with a bank card.

Most Popular Ethereum Wallets for MAX Security

We have a rating of the biggest Ethereum wallets:

• Coinbase Wallet

This is an online crypto wallet for Android devices. A distinctive feature is the view mode. You can check the balance without logging into your wallet.

• Enjin

As well as Safetrading, it supports not only Ethereum but also Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. Distinctive features of the wallet are double encryption (NSA) to protect keys and user data, custom ARM instructions, and a special keyboard to protect you from data interception.

• AlphaWallet

It is a popular platform. You can protect your wallet with biometrics or PIN authentication. Also, when creating a wallet, you generate a 12-word phrase based on your imagination that allows you to restore access. Finally, AlphaWallet doesn’t require KYC, so you can use the wallet completely anonymously.

Which wallet is the best for Ethereum? There is no universal wallet for everyone because each presented option satisfies different user requirements. You just have to choose the one that suits you the most.