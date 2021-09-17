Associate Dean of Natural, Mathematical, and Social Sciences Maggy Tomova to join University of Central Florida

The UI announced that Maggy Tomova, Associate Dean of Natural, Mathematical, and Social Sciences, will join the University of Central Florida as their Dean of the College of Sciences.

Associate Dean of Natural, Mathematical and Social Sciences Maggy Tomova will leave the University of Iowa to join the University of Central Florida as the dean of the university’s College of Sciences. She will begin her new position on October 18.

In an email to the university College of Liberal Arts and Sciences community, Dean Sara Sanders wrote that the college “cannot thank [Tomova] enough for her extraordinary commitment and service to CLAS.”

“Speaking on behalf of her colleagues on the CLAS Senior Leadership Team, I wish her the greatest success in this next step in her career,” Sanders wrote. “We are proud to have served with her, and are excited for the new opportunities that her new position will bring her and her family.”

Tomova became the Associate Dean of Natural, Mathematical, and Social Sciences in 2019. Previously, she had served as the Department Executive Officer of the Department of Mathematics.

“Dr. Tomova brings experience facilitating faculty research and a passion for recruiting and supporting faculty, staff, and students with diverse backgrounds,” Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs of UCF, Michael D. Johnson, said in a press statement.

Tomova received her bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University and her PhD in mathematics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

“​​I look forward to working with everyone in continuing to achieve new milestones to benefit our students, the state and society. This is the work that inspires me, and I am honored and excited to be a part of this extraordinary community,” Tomova said in the UCF press statement.