Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Kent State football game
The game is scheduled to air at 2:40 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
September 16, 2021
Wondering where to watch this weekend’s Iowa football game? The Daily Iowan has you covered.
No. 5 Iowa is 2-0 on the season and enters its matchup against Kent State as the heavy favorite. If the Hawkeyes win, it would be the team’s 300th victory at Kinnick Stadium.
Below is the game and betting information for Saturday’s game against Kent State. Be sure to also check out stories from the DI’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:40 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
Weather: Sunny, low 80s.
TV: The Big Ten Network
Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Coley Harvey (reporter).
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI
Betting information: Line: ISU -23.0 | O/U: 56
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...