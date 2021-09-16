Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Kent State football game

The game is scheduled to air at 2:40 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson stiff-arms defensive back Datrone Young during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

Wondering where to watch this weekend’s Iowa football game? The Daily Iowan has you covered.

No. 5 Iowa is 2-0 on the season and enters its matchup against Kent State as the heavy favorite. If the Hawkeyes win, it would be the team’s 300th victory at Kinnick Stadium.

Below is the game and betting information for Saturday’s game against Kent State. Be sure to also check out stories from the DI’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Sunny, low 80s.

TV: The Big Ten Network

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Coley Harvey (reporter).

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: ISU -23.0 | O/U: 56

