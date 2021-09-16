Johnson County slated for 1st Congressional District in first redistricting plan

Johnson County currently is part of the 2nd Congressional District, but that could change in the redistricting process.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released the first redistricting plan on Thursday, which would place Johnson County in the 1st Congressional District. Johnson County currently is part of the 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The reconfigured 1st District also includes Linn and Scott counties, which puts three of the six counties that voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in the same district.

The ideal population for each of Iowa’s four congressional districts is 797,592, documents from the Legislative Services Agency state. Iowa’s proposed 1st Congressional District would have a population of 797,655, and the proposed 2nd Congressional District would have a population of 797,556.

Legislative Services Agency is a nonpartisan group responsible for proposing the maps. Gov. Kim Reynolds has called a special session to convenience Oct. 5 for lawmakers to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting. According to the Iowa Supreme Court, legislators have until Dec. 1 to prepare the apportionment.