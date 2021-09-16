5 Best Legal Sports Betting Apps

Betting on the go was once a sci-fi dream, but it’s now a reality punters can enjoy in. Mobile betting sites have been live for around a decade, but the mobile betting market truly kicked in in the past few years. It’s the preferred way to bet nowadays, giving punters a sense of freedom that’s impossible to reach when you sit in front of your PC.

With the accelerated development of both Android and iOS, there was a surge in mobile apps in the past 5-6 years. In 2021, there’s an app for this that, and everything else, so mobile apps are no afterthought. The biggest bookies on the market all have their dedicated apps where you can bet on NBA basketball and other markets too.

Are Betting Apps Legal?

That’s a question many punters ask, and many are confused about. Mobile betting apps by top bookies are legal as long as the bookie has a valid license in that state. Most laws and regulations allow mobile betting, paving the way for legal sports betting apps. Of course, not all sites will have dedicated apps, but the mobile site versions work just like an app too.

To put it simply, most betting apps are legit in 2021, so you shouldn’t worry about the legal repercussions.

If you’re looking for the best betting apps in 2021, we have several we can recommend below.

Bovada

One of the biggest names in sports betting, Bovada, has an excellent mobile betting app. It’s considered as the best overall betting app on the market, covering all fixed odds and live betting markets you can think of including soccer, American football, tennis, golf, and basketball. If you’re an NBA fan (and who isn’t?) you can bet on games via hundreds of markets every night.

Individual bets on the Bovada betting app are popular as well? Test your luck by predicting how many threes Stephen Curry will hit tonight or put your money on a LeBron statline. Regardless of your preferences, Bovada is one of the top legal sports betting apps on the market.

BetOnline

Second on our list of the best betting apps in 2021 is BetOnline, which is also ranked highly by Basketball Insiders. The Panama-based bookmaker offers thousands of markets on a variety of sports including basketball. It covers the most popular market of them all, the NBA, as well as plenty of other competitions such as NCAA. You haven’t bet on basketball at all until you’ve tried March Madness markets.

Of course, all of them are paired with great odds in the BetOnline app. Available for Android and iOS devices, it’s easy to install and use. With competitive odds and markets as well as teasers, prop bets, and all the usual culprits, BetOnline’s sports betting app is one of the bests you can find online

BetUS

A user-friendly app that covers thousands of markets, BetUS is an excellent option for US bettors. It offers dozens of prep bets on a variety of sports as well as fixed odds and live betting. What makes BetUS so popular is the top-of-the-line customer service where you as a bettor is put first. At the same time, you can expect plenty of great bonus offers on the mobile app you won’t get elsewhere.

It all starts with the welcome offer available as soon as you sign up. You’ll earn plenty more as a regular, with fun sport-specific boosts too. You can fund your account and withdraw via several trusted and safe methods as well as the most popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. Pound for pound, this is one of the best sports betting apps in the USA.

MyBookie

A popular bookie for live bettors, MyBookie’s betting app is well known for its variety of live markets. It allows you to place bets on virtually any sports event, including horse racing, soccer, and the NFL and NBA among others. In terms of markets, you can expect fixed odds betting, live betting, prop bets, futures, and more. The app is well-stocked with bonuses and promotions too, many of them only available to mobile users.

You’ll get a rock-solid welcome bonus when you join and earn plenty of ‘refills’ later. The app can be installed on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, allowing you to place bets with a single flick of your finger.

Intertops

If you’re a new punter looking for a legit betting apps with plenty of choices, Intertops should be on your list. It’s one of the oldest and most respected bookmakers in the USA that always keeps up with the needs of punters.

Intertops has been around since 1983 and has grown in size each year. The betting app is available on Androids and iPhones, offering a variety of wagers including betting on the NFL, MLS, NBA, horse racing, cricket, Formula 1, MMA/UFC, boxing, and more. It’s one of the most trustworthy betting sites on the market, and as such, you should have it on your list.