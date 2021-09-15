NCAAF teams with most championship wins

Seeing a team’s history can tell you a lot about their future, and the NCAAF is no different. You can create more solid bets when you can predict where a team is going, and that’s what we want to help you with today. Alternatively, you can check out the NCAAF odds at Fanduel if you want a more recent reflection on the college teams.

1. Yale University – 18 Championship Wins

In total, Yale has 916 wins under their belt, which makes them the 7th biggest winner in the NCAAF championship, but 18 of their 916 wins were for the title. Who cares how many times you booted off the competition when you can show off the trophy!

Yale University is the undisputed champion of College Football!

2. University of Alabama – 15 Championship Wins

With 931 total wins under their belt, there is a reason we refuse to say that Alabama ties with Princeton University. Both these teams have won the championship 15 times, but Alabama takes the cake due to their 931 wins on the drive to the top.

Alabama’s longest string of wins was in the 1960s where they won 3 championships in a row!

3. Princeton University – 15 Championship Wins

15 championship wins is impressive all by itself, but the wins come as a greater surprise when you realize that they have won only 840 games in total, making Princeton University the 14 ranked winner of all time.

The last time Princeton won the title of Champion was in 1922, so we hope to see more action from them soon!

4. University of Notre Dame – 13 Championship Wins