Copleand, wide receiver room looking to increase production

Hawkeye wide receivers have accounted for only 97 of Iowa’s 251 total receiving yards to begin the season.

Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland waits for questions from the media during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Iowa’s wide receiving corps has been left in the dust in the first two games of the 2021 season.

In a Zoom meeting with reporters Wednesday, Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland said he didn’t anticipate the slow start on the field from his wide receiving room. Of Iowa’s 251 total receiving yards, Iowa’s five wide receivers have accounted for just 97.

“So far, everything has not worked out exactly the way we wanted it to, or exactly how we planned, but that’s college football,” Copeland said. “… We have to monitor and adjust and roll with the punches.”

Iowa has four offensive touchdowns this season, and three have come from a rushing attempt. Junior running back Tyler Goodson accounted for two touchdowns, while junior quarterback Spencer Petras ran a designed draw play for a 9-yard touchdown against Indiana in Iowa’s season opener Sept. 4.

The Hawkeyes have one passing touchdown. Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones took in a 26-yard catch from quarterback Spencer Petras against Iowa State last weekend.

The 2021 season is Jones’ first in Iowa’s wide receiving rotation. After transferring from the University of Buffalo in 2019, Jones was solely a kick and punt returner in 2020 before expanding his role in 2021.

“Charlie Jones, if I’m not mistaken, he has the only touchdown in the [wide receivers] room,” Copeland said. “So he’s kind of bragging about that, in a good way. So, I’m proud of him for that. He made a big play last week for us against Iowa State, and he’s progressing as well.”

While Iowa only has four receivers listed on its depth chart, head coach Kirk Ferentz said prior to the season that the Hawkeyes will attempt to work with a six-man receiving rotation.

Junior Tyrone Tracy Jr. and senior Nico Ragaini make up the starting receivers, while Jones and true freshman Keagan Johnson are a part of the two-deeps. Behind the depth chart, true freshman Arland Bruce IV and sophomore Jackson Ritter have received reps on the field as well.

“There are a lot of guys in our room that have shown their ability to play at this level,” Copeland said. “It’s up to me, it’s my job ultimately, along with [offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz] and the rest of the offensive staff, to have that delicate balance of putting each guy in a position where they can be successful.”

In the Hawkeyes’ first two games, both Indiana and Iowa State held powerful secondaries, leading the Hawkeyes to rely on their defense and punting for optimal field position. Iowa’s defense has recorded three touchdowns, while Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor averages 50.4 yards per punt.

Iowa will go up against another strong secondary in Mid-American Conference opponent Kent State this Saturday — the Golden Flashes lead all of Division I football with eight interceptions, while the Hawkeyes are second on the leaderboard with six.

“If we’re not on our game, if we’re not detailed with our alignments and assignments, you will get exposed,” Copeland said. “We saw that in the first two weeks, with [Kent State] playing Texas A&M, and then playing VMI. There were a couple times that guys weren’t in the right position or in the right spot, bad decisions were made, and they capitalized.”

The Hawkeyes will take on the Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be aired on BTN.