League of Women Voters to hold public forum for City Council candidates

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that is a century old, will hold a forum for the four Iowa City City Council candidates running for seats this fall.

From left: Bruce Teague, Megan Alter, Jason Glass, and Shawn Harmsen. Teague, Alter, and Glass are running for two at-large seats on the Iowa City City Council, and Harmsen is running unopposed for the District B seat.

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a forum for Iowa City City Council candidates Tuesday evening.

Four candidates are seeking seats on the council, which will be decided during the Nov. 2 election. Megan Alter, Jason Glass, and Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague are all seeking At-Large seats. Shawn Harmsen is the only candidate seeking the District B seat as the incumbent, Susan Mims, is not seeking re-election.

A limit of 25 voters will be able to attend the forum in person at Emma J. Harvat Hall Council Chambers. Voters will also be able to watch the forum via Zoom, City Channel 4, or on the league’s Facebook page.

Masks are required at the in person forum. Zoom attendees must register before the event starts.

The forum will be available for rebroadcast on City Channel 4. The event is expected to last an hour.

According to the league’s Facebook page, league member Maggie Elliott will serve as the event’s moderator alongside fellow member Cathy Eisenhauer, who will serve as the timekeeper. The event will be managed by other members of the League of Women Voters of Johnson County.