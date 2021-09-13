5 Best Crypto Casinos – Top Crypto Casino Sites to Huge Wons
September 13, 2021
What is crypto casino?
Today, online casinos that work with cryptocurrencies are gaining more and more popularity. Cryptocurrency casinos offer many game options for users, the main ones being: casino games, gambling, sports betting, online lotteries, spread betting. Online crypto casino is not much different from the usual treasury. Binding to cryptocurrency, on the contrary, only enhances the security of personal data, since the player does not need to provide information about the bank account. Using cryptocurrency, the casino does not ask for your bank card details and personal information. This helps protect players from hacker attacks.
List of the best crypto casinos
- 7BitCasino – Best for all types of players
- BitStarz – Best for newbies
- mBit – Best for advanced users with powerful software
But since there are quite a lot of cryptocurrency portals, there is not always time to look for the most satisfactory option. It happens that because of this, some gamblers are content with the first gambling resource they come across, and this is sad. We will provide you with a list of the most respectable and developed bitcoin casinos according to our version. You will have to choose only the best of the best, which will allow you to gamble with cryptocurrency with the maximum return.
How did we form the list?
With the development of cryptocurrency in the online gaming industry market, there are more and more opportunities to make money by sharing your favourite business. However, not all platforms are secure and offer fair services. This rating includes companies that have received a gaming license and/or developed by a leading developer of software for iGaming. In addition to this, the selection criterion was also the availability of various cryptocurrencies, a wide selection of games and a pleasant interface. All companies represented in this list have online support, so platform users will never be left alone with their problems.
7BitCasino – Best for all types of players
Founded in 2014 7Bit Casino has proven to be fair and offer very generous bonuses and promotions. This crypto casino is known as a great choice for all types of players. The platform is one of the best thanks to a developed and active customer support service and a wide selection of games.
Key features
- instant payments;
- no minimum deposit;
- better customer support.
What Players Love
Users appreciate this service for accepting a great number of fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. It offers a large list of funds for withdrawing winnings. Also, users note the speed of payments, namely instant deposits and withdrawals. One of the handy features of this Bitcoin casino is also the ability to open multiple accounts. You can use the platform from almost anywhere, as there is a convenient mobile version.
Bonuses
Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS
Welcome package includes a welcome bonus (sign up bonus) – Up to 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins, second deposit bonus 50% up to 1.25BTC, third – 50% bonus up to 1.25BTC, and fourth – 100% bonus up to 1BTC.
BitStarz – Best for newbies
Bitstarz Casino has been on the market for almost 7 years. The relatively recent registration of this service did not prevent it from developing and gaining the attention of players from all over the world. Bitstarz is fast becoming one of the best bitcoin casinos in the industry. This proven fair casino offers over 1000 fair games and accepts various cryptocurrencies for deposits.
Key features
- excellent support;
- over 1000 games;
- quick deposits and withdrawals.
What Players Love
Users trust BitStarz crypto casino as it is licensed and regulated. There are many interesting and addicting games on the platform that do not require powerful gaming computers. It also offers an excellent opportunity to play demo versions of games without registration. Players note the high level of online support 24/7 and help in resolving any issues related to the casino. Moreover, many are attracted by the BitStarz affiliate program. The Bitcoin casino supports currencies such as BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, USDT.
Bonuses
Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS
The platform is one of the few that offers many bonuses to users. They are: an increase in the deposit and free spins. After registration, the user will be sequentially offered 4 deposits, which the casino will increase in the account of bonuses.
mBit – Best for advanced users with powerful software
This crypto casino was also founded almost 7 years ago and offers thousands of gambling games. The platform is distinguished by a large number of bonuses. mBit is considered one of the most respected crypto casinos in the world as it guarantees payouts.
Key features
- the best in the deposit bonus program;
- offers thousands of games;
- guarantees payments.
What Players Love
The Bitcoin casino offers a huge number of exciting games from world-famous developers (NetEnt, Betsoft). Among the many games, you can find the familiar blackjack and roulette, table games. You can spend the evening playing a lottery or video poker. mBit accepts currencies such as BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, USDT.
Bonuses
Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS
For registration, new users receive up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins. Registration bonuses are summed up with bonuses offered for a deposit. It also offers bonuses in different cryptocurrencies, even USDT.
FAQ Section
How to start a game in a bitcoin casino?
Unauthorized users can play without investing money. For this purpose, there is a demo version of slot machines. Any user can bet with virtual money. To play for real money and receive winnings, you must complete a simple registration and make a small deposit.
What is a welcome bonus in cryptocurrency casinos?
Many online casinos provide incentives for new players. With their help, gamblers get additional chances of winning. The most popular types of bonuses are no deposit bonuses, an additional percentage to the first deposit or starting packages.
What are casino games?
Crypto casino offers popular entertainment: slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, etc.
Slots are the most popular game among bitcoin players because of their simplicity and potentially large jackpots. Most bitcoin casino games are themed: they feature digital style, crypto stories, and key characters such as Satoshi Nakamoto. There are also casinos that offer sports betting.
What cryptocurrencies do online casinos support?
Most players pay with Bitcoin, but this is not always the best option. Ideally, it is better to have a wallet that supports digital currencies on different blockchains. So, in addition to Bitcoin, you can find dogecoin casino, monero casino, and Ethereum casino.
The bottom line
Cryptocurrency is no longer something from the category of fiction, so even an industry such as gaming has entered the cryptocurrency world. Crypto casinos are becoming more and more popular, but you need to be careful and prudent, trust only respectable services. In this article, you have been presented with an overview of the best crypto casinos for 2021.