Opinion | Iowa makes national, in-state statement with Cy-Hawk victory

The Hawkeyes are still the best team in the state, and after Saturday, they are one of the best teams in the nation.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones shushes the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

AMES — Offensive tackle Jack Plumb and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg paraded across the south end zone at Jack Trice Stadium with the Cy-Hawk Trophy perched on their shoulders, showing it off to the then mostly Hawkeye crowd while singing the school’s fight song shortly after Saturday’s 27-17 Iowa victory.

Coach Kirk Ferentz choked up when ABC’s sideline reporter Holly Rowe asked him about overcoming the hype surrounding No. 9 Iowa State and proving that Iowa is still on top.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs stuck six fingers in the air as he walked off the field to recognize Iowa’s sixth-straight Cy-Hawk victory.

The Hawkeyes made two statements with their win on Saturday: They are one of the best teams in the country, and Iowa is still a Hawkeye State.

“Obviously it’s a big game, plus College GameDay,” Jacobs said. “There was a lot of hype around this game. Just to get that win and to get it in hostile territory, it fills you with emotion. You’re happy to see your teammates happy. You’re happy to see your coaches happy. The emotion comes out. Six comes up. It was a great day for the Hawks.”

There have been a lot of great days for the Hawkeyes lately.

Iowa is on an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season. As far as the start of the 2021 season? Two weeks, two games, two convincing top-20 victories — that’s football, as Ferentz enjoys saying.

That’s really, really good football.

It’s the best football Iowa has ever played in the first two games of the season in 23 years under Ferentz. I don’t think it’s particularly close.

Iowa followed up a 28-point victory against then-No. 17 Indiana in Week 1 with a 10-point win over then-No. 9 Iowa State in Ames, securing a sixth-straight victory in the Cy-Hawk series. You couldn’t ask for a better start to the season if you’re a Hawkeye.

Oh, and as far as the Cyclones, I’m starting to think Iowa is tired of hearing about how great Iowa State is — or how great they’re supposed to be.

“Don’t mess with the lion if you ain’t prepared for the fight,” Iowa cornerback Riley Moss tweeted after the game.

“Keep the hype, we’ll keep the trophy,” Iowa safety Jack Koerner tweeted a minute later.

RELATED: Notebook from Ames: Spencer Petras’ hot second quarter, Jestin Jacobs’ stock rising

This was supposed to be the year Iowa State overcame Iowa — the year Cyclone coach Matt Campbell finally beat Ferentz and ended the losing streak in the series. Iowa State was at home, with a senior quarterback and three preseason All-Americans, plus a coach who could apparently take any significant college or NFL job he wanted.

But Iowa is still, well, Iowa. The Hawkeyes did what they seemingly always do against the Cyclones, at least lately — play turnover-free offense and pair that with elite defense and special teams play.

“That’s what we do at Iowa,” said linebacker Jack Campbell. “We may not run the fastest 40s or jump the highest. We’re mutts, but we get the job done.”

The Hawkeyes won the most anticipated Cy-Hawk game against supposedly the best Cyclone team ever, and did so convincingly. Don’t be mistaken, this Iowa State team is very good. And to go into Ames and beat the Cyclones down the way in which the Hawkeyes did was a performance worthy of a top-five ranking.

I know it’s still early, but Iowa’s two wins to start this season feels like it could be the start of something special.

Through two games this season, Iowa’s defense has forced seven turnovers, scored three touchdowns, and sent both Michael Penix Jr. and Brock Purdy to the bench. Bravo, Phil Parker.

On special teams, Charlie Jones and Tory Taylor are elite in their roles as punt/kick returner and punter. Kicker Caleb Shudak is pretty close to that distinction, too. Iowa’s offense hasn’t lived up to its other two units so far, but they’ve put points up against good defenses in both games.

You won’t find the Hawkeyes getting ahead of themselves, though.

“I told the team a few weeks ago, ‘It’s one out of 12 every time you go out there and play,’” Ferentz said. “So you enjoy it and move on or you feel bad about it and move on. But you’ve got to go out and play the full schedule.”

Two games are down. Ten regular season contests are to go. More statements can be made.

And so far, I have no reason to believe that Iowa won’t make them.

