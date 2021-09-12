Notebook from Ames: Spencer Petras’ hot second quarter, Jestin Jacobs’ stock rising

Petras had a relatively average day at quarterback against the Cyclones, but his second-quarter stat line stood out.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras catches the snap during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

AMES — When Spencer Petras plays well, Iowa scores points. It’s as simple as that. And it was evident in the second quarter against Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes scored two offensive touchdowns in their 27-17 win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Both of them came in the second quarter.

That doesn’t seem to be a coincidence. On the game, Iowa’s quarterback went 11-for-21 for 106 yards and a touchdown against Iowa State. But in the second quarter, Petras was 8-for-10 for 94 yards and that lone score.

“It took us a little bit to get our feet underneath us,” Petras said. “It starts with running the football.”

Iowa only gained 14 yards on 11 offensive plays in the first quarter. Its only first down came via a defensive penalty. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz started moving away from running a zone scheme with running back Tyler Goodson, and Petras started to find receivers.

After a Matt Hankins interception set Iowa’s offense up near midfield, Petras connected with Jackson Ritter for a gain of nine years. Two plays later, No. 2 tight end Luke Lachey hauled in a 17-yard reception. Goodson eventually scored on a four-yard run to end the drive and put Iowa on the scoreboard.

On third-and-15 on Iowa’s next offensive drive, Petras connected with top tight end Sam LaPorta over the middle for a 17-yard gain. To end the drive, Petras delivered a spiraling pass into double coverage that dropped right into the hands of wide receiver Charlie Jones for a 26-yard touchdown.

Petras went 2-for-7 for seven yards the rest of the game, and Iowa didn’t score another offensive touchdown the rest of the game. But when Petras was hot, so was Iowa’s offense.

Jestin Jacobs earning a role

Iowa’s starting “Leo” Jestin Jacobs called fellow linebacker Jack Campbell a “monster” after Saturday’s game (in an endearing way). Jacobs is becoming a bit of a monster himself.

The Hawkeyes lined up with their 4-3 defense about as much as it went with five defensive backs against the Cyclones because of how much Iowa State likes to use its tight ends. Jacobs, after not playing much in Week 1 when Iowa went 4-2-5, played more snaps at both outside and weakside linebacker as a result.

“The coaches told me it was going to be a challenge,” Jacobs said. “I knew the tight ends were great athletes. My coach, Seth Wallace, did a good job of preaching that to me all week.”

RELATED: Iowa football team jumps to No. 5 in Week 3 Associated Press Poll

The sophomore was largely tasked with covering All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar, who was held to four receptions for 34 yards against the Hawkeyes. Jacobs forced a key pass break-up while covering Kolar that led to an Iowa State punt in the second half.

Jacobs delivered the marquee play of the game in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder sprung the football loose from All-Big 12 running back Breece Hall, and Campbell recovered it and ran it into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.

“I was just trying to focus on my responsibility, not letting the ball get outside of me,” Jacobs said. “It just happened that the ball came to me, and I got my arms around him. Next thing I know, I’m trying to get up, I’m looking to the right and Jack is scooping and scoring. I didn’t even really know [about] the fumble until I saw Jack running into the end zone.”

Hawkeyes continue to dominate in trophy games

The trophy case in the Hansen Football Performance Center remains full.

Iowa hasn’t lost to Iowa State, Nebraska, or Minnesota since 2014. The team finally beat Wisconsin last year to add the Heartland Trophy into the collection alongside the Cy-Hawk, Heroes, and Floyd of Rosedale trophies.

After Saturday’s win, Iowa has now won 20 of its last 24 trophy games (all four losses are to Wisconsin).