Iowa football team jumps to No. 5 in Week 3 Associated Press Poll

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins after a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

The Iowa football team cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press’ poll last week. Now, the Hawkeyes are in the top five.

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Week 3 AP poll released on Sunday afternoon. Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team jumped five spots after defeating then-No.9 Iowa State, 27-17, in Ames over the weekend. The Cyclones fell to No. 14 in the latest poll.

This is Iowa’s highest ranking since it was No. 3 and then No. 4 in late November of the 2015 season. Iowa is 2-0 on the year and is the only team in the nation with two victories against top-20 opponents this season. The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 34-6 in Week 1 at Kinnick Stadium. Indiana was ranked 17th at the time of the game. Here’s the full poll: