Iowa football team jumps to No. 5 in Week 3 Associated Press Poll
The Hawkeyes climbed five spots after beating the Cyclones 27-17 in Week 2.
September 12, 2021
The Iowa football team cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press’ poll last week. Now, the Hawkeyes are in the top five.
The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Week 3 AP poll released on Sunday afternoon. Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team jumped five spots after defeating then-No.9 Iowa State, 27-17, in Ames over the weekend. The Cyclones fell to No. 14 in the latest poll.
This is Iowa’s highest ranking since it was No. 3 and then No. 4 in late November of the 2015 season. Iowa is 2-0 on the year and is the only team in the nation with two victories against top-20 opponents this season. The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 34-6 in Week 1 at Kinnick Stadium. Indiana was ranked 17th at the time of the game. Here’s the full poll:
New @AP_Top25 poll
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Oklahoma
4-Oregon
5-Iowa
6-Clemson
7-A&M
8-Cincinnati
9-Ohio St
10-Penn St
11-Florida
12-Notre Dame
13-UCLA
14-Iowa St
15-Va Tech
16-Coastal
17-Ole Miss
18-Wisconsin
19-Ariz St
20-Arkansas
21-UNC
22-Auburn
23-BYU
24-Miami
25-Michigan
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2021
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...