Iowa football team jumps to No. 5 in Week 3 Associated Press Poll

The Hawkeyes climbed five spots after beating the Cyclones 27-17 in Week 2.

Jerod Ringwald

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins after a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 12, 2021

The Iowa football team cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press’ poll last week. Now, the Hawkeyes are in the top five.

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Week 3 AP poll released on Sunday afternoon. Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team jumped five spots after defeating then-No.9 Iowa State, 27-17, in Ames over the weekend. The Cyclones fell to No. 14 in the latest poll.

This is Iowa’s highest ranking since it was No. 3 and then No. 4 in late November of the 2015 season. Iowa is 2-0 on the year and is the only team in the nation with two victories against top-20 opponents this season. The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana 34-6 in Week 1 at Kinnick Stadium. Indiana was ranked 17th at the time of the game. Here’s the full poll:

