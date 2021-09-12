Grading the Iowa football team’s 27-17 win over Iowa State

High marks all around after another impressive victory to start the season.

Iowa huddles up before a play during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 27-17.

AMES — Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read assessed how the then-No. 10 Iowa football team performed in all three phases in its 27-17 over then-No. 9 Iowa State.

Offense — B

Iowa did enough offensively to win comfortably, and that’s really all you can ask for.

The Hawkeyes only compiled 173 yards of total offense, but found the end zone twice and didn’t commit a turnover. Quarterback Spencer Petras had a stellar second quarter, going 8-for-10 with 94 yards and his lone touchdown. But on the day, he was only 11-of-21 for 106 yards. Running back Tyler Goodson only averaged 2.6 yards per carry on 21 rushing attempts.

Defense — A+

Does Iowa have the best defense in the country? Phil Parker’s unit is making a case.

The Hawkeyes forced four turnovers, scored their third defensive touchdown of the season, and sent the opposing team’s starting quarterback to the bench for the second game in a row on Saturday. All-American Breece Hall was held to 69 rushing yards. Seven of Iowa State’s points came in garbage time when the game was all but over.

Special teams — A

A high snap and a missed field goal are all that’s preventing this grade from being an A+.

Tory Taylor averaged 51.1 yards per punt and downed four inside the 10-yard line, keeping the Cyclones deep in their own territory throughout the afternoon. Caleb Shudak made two kicks, including one from 51 yards out. And Charlie Jones was lethal as a returner, compiling 108 punt/kickoff return yards. Stellar work from LeVar Woods’ special teams unit.