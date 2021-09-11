WATCH: Scoop-and-score by Jack Campbell puts Iowa up 11 points

The Hawkeyes lead the Cyclones, 21-10, with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up before a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

AMES — Iowa’s defense has scored its third touchdown of the season.

After Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor punted the ball down to Iowa State’s six-yard line, Iowa State running back Breece Hall took a handoff on first down. The All-American tried to bounce the run outside but was met by linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who hit Hall and forced a fumble. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell scooped up the ball and ran it six yards for a touchdown.

The No. 10 Hawkeyes lead the No. 9 Iowa State, 21-10, with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter. Watch the video of Campbell’s touchdown below.