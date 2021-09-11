WATCH: Scoop-and-score by Jack Campbell puts Iowa up 11 points
The Hawkeyes lead the Cyclones, 21-10, with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter.
September 11, 2021
AMES — Iowa’s defense has scored its third touchdown of the season.
After Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor punted the ball down to Iowa State’s six-yard line, Iowa State running back Breece Hall took a handoff on first down. The All-American tried to bounce the run outside but was met by linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who hit Hall and forced a fumble. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell scooped up the ball and ran it six yards for a touchdown.
The No. 10 Hawkeyes lead the No. 9 Iowa State, 21-10, with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter. Watch the video of Campbell’s touchdown below.
JACK CAMPBELL SCOOP N SCORE!! pic.twitter.com/zCETQoS5rY
— Is This Heavens? (@HeavensFX) September 11, 2021
Robert Read