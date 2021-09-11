Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Cy-Hawk victory over Iowa State

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 on the season and fans are loving it.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins gets set before a play during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
September 11, 2021

AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to extend its winning streak against the Cyclones to six games.

The Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season. Both of Iowa’s victories are against ranked opponents. Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter to celebrate the fast start to the new season.

Here are some of the highlights.

