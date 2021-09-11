Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Cy-Hawk victory over Iowa State
The Hawkeyes are 2-0 on the season and fans are loving it.
September 11, 2021
AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to extend its winning streak against the Cyclones to six games.
The Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season. Both of Iowa’s victories are against ranked opponents. Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter to celebrate the fast start to the new season.
Here are some of the highlights.
And it’s still a HAWKEYE STATE ‼️
— Dallas Craddieth🙏🏾 (@D_Cradd15) September 12, 2021
Hawkeye State.
— Mark Weisman (@CoachWeisman) September 12, 2021
File ->
Save As ->
Six Straight 🏆#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/WxnY8nCyJ7
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 12, 2021
Quite the reaction to this question about the hype around Iowa State coming in.
This one meant a lot to Ferentz.
(Via @sportsiren @espn) pic.twitter.com/36BXXMfj73
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 12, 2021
Still got em all #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ibfwsVIQmf
— Is This Heavens? (@HeavensFX) September 12, 2021
2013: 🤫
2015: 🤫
2017: 🤫
2019: 🤫
2021: 🤫
Iowa wins in Ames for the fifth consecutive time, and makes it a Hawkeye State for the sixth straight season. pic.twitter.com/Vu3vLL61bc
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 12, 2021
I’m so damn proud of this football team.
I’m so proud to be a Hawkeye. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 12, 2021
Had a great time today #hawkeye fans!
How it started,,,,
How it ended! #swarmlife
We got something special brewing… See everyone next Saturday at #kinnick #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/kjznT5c6lM
— Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) September 12, 2021
Hawkeye State
— Alex Marinelli (@alexmarinelli65) September 12, 2021
IMO, this can send a message that Campbell quit on his team. He is a senior. He has started so many games. HE needed to collect himself? Yikes. At any rate, I wish them well, good luck. On to Kent State https://t.co/mqePiJqQvt
— Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) September 12, 2021
— Kirk Antifarentz (@hawkize) September 11, 2021
Only one team in the country has 2 ranked wins so far this season: @HawkeyeFootball 🔥
(h/t @RJ_Young) pic.twitter.com/Y7hosH336E
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2021
but who’s counting? (we are) https://t.co/PyvFqIOPVw
— Black Heart Gold Pants (@BHGP) September 12, 2021
Hawks Win!! #HawkeyeState #Hawkeyefootball 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/hCmiCq3CEq
— Felicia (@favored3470) September 12, 2021
Don’t mess with a lion if you ain’t prepared for the fight.
— Riley Moss (@R_moss5) September 12, 2021
Hawkeyes get the W in Ames 💪 pic.twitter.com/RU1mVMtl1b
— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2021
Please retweet if @TLinderbaum is a stallion 🐎🐎🐥🐥
— Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs78) September 11, 2021
The Cy-Hawk Trophy belongs to @HawkeyeFootball 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jjVXF26dIs
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2021
“It’ll never even be close” is the closest you were to that outcome https://t.co/oOjCX7kFHy
— Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) September 12, 2021
Never any doubt! #HawkeyeState
— LeShun Daniels Jr. (@LeShunDanielsJr) September 12, 2021
Weird for Jack Trice Stadium to enact a 50% capacity limit for the last 8 minutes only…
— Brian Finley (@bfinleyui) September 11, 2021
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 12, 2021
