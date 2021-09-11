Twitter reactions to Iowa’s Cy-Hawk victory over Iowa State

The Hawkeyes are 2-0 on the season and fans are loving it.

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins gets set before a play during a football game between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

AMES — The No. 10 Iowa football team defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to extend its winning streak against the Cyclones to six games.

The Hawkeyes are out to a 2-0 start to the 2021 season. Both of Iowa’s victories are against ranked opponents. Hawkeye fans were active on Twitter to celebrate the fast start to the new season.

Here are some of the highlights.

And it’s still a HAWKEYE STATE ‼️ — Dallas Craddieth🙏🏾 (@D_Cradd15) September 12, 2021

Hawkeye State. — Mark Weisman (@CoachWeisman) September 12, 2021

Quite the reaction to this question about the hype around Iowa State coming in. This one meant a lot to Ferentz. (Via @sportsiren @espn) pic.twitter.com/36BXXMfj73 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 12, 2021

2013: 🤫

2015: 🤫

2017: 🤫

2019: 🤫

2021: 🤫 Iowa wins in Ames for the fifth consecutive time, and makes it a Hawkeye State for the sixth straight season. pic.twitter.com/Vu3vLL61bc — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 12, 2021

I’m so damn proud of this football team.

I’m so proud to be a Hawkeye. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 12, 2021

Had a great time today #hawkeye fans! How it started,,,, How it ended! #swarmlife We got something special brewing… See everyone next Saturday at #kinnick #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/kjznT5c6lM — Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) September 12, 2021

Hawkeye State — Alex Marinelli (@alexmarinelli65) September 12, 2021

IMO, this can send a message that Campbell quit on his team. He is a senior. He has started so many games. HE needed to collect himself? Yikes. At any rate, I wish them well, good luck. On to Kent State https://t.co/mqePiJqQvt — Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) September 12, 2021

Only one team in the country has 2 ranked wins so far this season: @HawkeyeFootball 🔥 (h/t @RJ_Young) pic.twitter.com/Y7hosH336E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2021

but who’s counting? (we are) https://t.co/PyvFqIOPVw — Black Heart Gold Pants (@BHGP) September 12, 2021

Don’t mess with a lion if you ain’t prepared for the fight. — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) September 12, 2021

Hawkeyes get the W in Ames 💪 pic.twitter.com/RU1mVMtl1b — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2021

Please retweet if @TLinderbaum is a stallion 🐎🐎🐥🐥 — Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs78) September 11, 2021

“It’ll never even be close” is the closest you were to that outcome https://t.co/oOjCX7kFHy — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) September 12, 2021