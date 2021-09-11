Live updates: No. 10 Iowa takes on No. 9 Iowa State in annual Cy-Hawk game

The 2021 Cy-Hawk matchup marks the first-ever time both teams are ranked in the AP top 10.

Iowa State’s offense prepares for a play during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

AMES — Iowa will take on Iowa State in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season in a highly anticipated, top-10 matchup.

ESPN College GameDay hosted its pregame show in Ames this morning, as the No. 10 Hawkeyes are on the road to oppose the No. 9 Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Both the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones are 1-0 on the season. Iowa State defeated the University of Northern Iowa, 16-10, in Ames Sept. 4, while the Hawkeyes beat then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6, at Kinnick Stadium.

The annual Cy-Hawk trophy has resided in Iowa City following the past five meetings.

Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read, Sports Editor Austin Hanson, and Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson are in the press box to cover the top-10 matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:36 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

Pregame warmups — Hawkeye junior center Tyler Linderbaum has no visible wrap on his injured knee after he went down with a brief injury last week against Indiana. Linderbaum reentered the game last week after his injury, and told reporters Tuesday he will not have any issues come the Iowa State matchup.

Cyclone starting wide receiver Charlie Kolar, who sat out Iowa State’s season-opener last week with an ankle injury, came out for warmups without an ankle brace. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said this week that the 2020 second-team All-American would be available for today’s game. Kolar led the Cyclones with 591 receiving yards last season.

Iowa is starting with the same offensive line combination from the Hawkeyes’ season-opener. From left to right: Mason Richman, Cody Ince, Linderbaum, Justin Britt, Nick DeJong.

Coin toss — Iowa State wins the toss, and defers to the second half. The Hawkeyes will receive to start the game.

13:43 1Q — Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras and the offense goes 3-and-out to start the game. Sophomore punter Tory Taylor punts the ball 58 yards to the Cyclone 8-yard line.

10:21 1Q — The Cyclones get the first first down of the matchup on a 4-yard rush from running back Breece Hall, and subsequently pick up a 5-yard false start penalty.

6:35 1Q — Petras is sacked at the 40-yard line on third down. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak attempts a 50-yard field goal, but the ball doesn’t make it past the endzone. Cyclones get the ball on their 32-yard line.

0:39 1Q — Iowa State gets on the board first with a 23-yard field goal by kicker Connor Assalley. The Cyclones totaled 63 yards on 11 plays.

End 1Q — Iowa State 3, Iowa 0.

12:03 2Q — Hawkeye cornerback Matt Hankins intercepted Purdy’s first pass of the drive. Iowa gets the ball on the Cyclones’ 49-yard line.

10:08 2Q — Iowa State takes its first timeout as the Hawkeyes drive down the field. Iowa’s 33-yard drive brought it to the Cyclones’ 16-yard line.

8:13 2Q — The Hawkeyes get the first touchdown of the game as running back Tyler Goodson makes it in the endzone on a 4-yard run. Shudak hits the extra point. Iowa 7, Iowa State 3.

1:01 2Q — Petras hits a 26-yard reception to wide receiver Charlie Jones for Iowa’s second score of the game. Shudak’s extra point is good, and Iowa leads, 14-3.

0:07 2Q — After a 49-yard reception to Cyclone, wide receiver Darren Wilson, Hall notched a touchdown for the Cyclones with a 4-yard rush. The Cyclones made a 75-yard touchdown in 54 seconds. Iowa 14, Iowa State 10.

Halftime — Iowa 14, Iowa State 10. The Cyclones will receive in the second half.

12:07 3Q — on the first drive of the half, Iowa State goes 3-and-out, capped by a Purdy incompletion on third down. Iowa State punts to the Iowa 10-yard line, where the Hawkeyes will take over.

10:25 3Q — Iowa goes 3-and-out in its first drive of the half, as Taylor hits a 69-yard punt to the Cyclones’ 25-yard line.

8:12 3Q — After Purdy is sacked twice, the Cyclones go 3-and-out again. Iowa State punter Corey Dunn knocks a 54-yard punt, but Jones returns for 24 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the game.