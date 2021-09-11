Highlights from College GameDay’s pregame show from Ames

The popular ESPN program was on location to cover Saturday’s No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State game.

Iowa and Iowa state fans wear Home Depot helmets during ESPN College GameDay in Ames on Sept. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/Freelance)

AMES — ESPN’s College GameDay made its way back to Ames to cover the Iowa-Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game for the second consecutive meeting between the in-state rivals.

The popular pregame show was set up in front of Jack Trice Stadium and televised from 8-11 a.m. Rece Davis, Lee Corso, and celebrity guest picker Ashton Kutcher (from Cedar Rapids) analyzed this year’s matchup throughout the morning.

Here are highlights from Saturday morning’s show.

Signs from College GameDay in Ames

Boos were very apparent from the Cyclone-heavy crowd whenever an Iowa player or coach was mentioned during the broadcast. The hundreds of fans surrounding the GameDay stage carried signs — a tradition for the show.

A selection of the signs is below:

“Kirk Ferentz looks like a raisin.”

“Kirk Ferentz drinks almond milk.”

“The Hawks are stinky.”

“Herkey: All feathers, no beak.”

“Yellow bird bad. Red bird good.”

“Spencer Petrash.”

“You can’t spell $ellout without OU or TX.”

“Cy skips leg day.”

“Iowa recruits from Bishop Sycamore.”

“I hope Ashton Kutcher doesn’t show up.”

“I’m ashamed to be in (L)Ames.”

“Iowa State: Roses are red, violets are blue, Nebraska sucks, Texas too.”

“Ashton Kutcher? I hardly know her?”

“Luka Garza is ugly.”

“Ashton Kutcher please take a shower.”

“Iowa is bad at football.”

“Iowa is as soft as a baby’s butt.”

“Ferentz puts ketchup on his steak.”

“It’s over coach Ferentz, I have the high ground — Matt Campbell.”

“Is this Heaven? No! But at least it’s not Nebraska.”

“Is this Hell? No, it’s Ames.”

“Matt Campbell social distances from the Cy-Hawk Trophy.”

“Can I get directions to the baseball stadium?”

20 years ago today. Never forget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UGlcQJqWPk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Seems like pretty decent odds 🧐 pic.twitter.com/0WvkTRxPOk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

GameDay on 20th anniversary on 9/11

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. GameDay took a break from breaking down the Cy-Hawk matchup and other games from around the country to air Gene Wojciechowski’s piece on the college football world reflecting on 9/11.

We all remember where we were on September 11, 2001. The college football world reflects on that day 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/xKYkMtZqES — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

ESPN’s game picks

Desmond Howard — Iowa State

“I’m going Cyclones because of their defense creating turnovers today.”

David Pollack — Iowa State by 3

Chris “The Bear” Fallica — Iowa State by “at least a touchdown.”

“At some point, the streak is gonna end, right? You didn’t think I’m coming here and I’m not gonna pick Iowa State, right?

Celebrity guest picker Ashton Kutcher — Iowa

Kutcher is a known Iowa fan. When he was announced as the guest picker on Friday, Iowa State fans voiced their displeasure on Twitter, and they did so again in person on Saturday. The crowd chanted “take a shower” as Kutcher was shown on the big screen.

Kutcher showed up to GameDay in a combine, because Iowa. And after discussing how Phil Parker is an underrated defensive coordinator, Kirk Ferentz has never lost to Matt Campbell, and Iowa’s ability in the running game, Kutcher picked the Hawkeyes.

“I’m taking the ‘Baum [Tyler Linderbaum] at center to be driving it up the middle with [Tyler] Goodson all day long,” Kutcher said. “And I’m taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long.”

The guest picker has picked against Iowa State both times the show has been in Ames. Country singer Eric Church picked the Hawkeyes in 2019.

Only in Iowa would our guest picker ride in on this 😂 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/1IBspP0l6J — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Ashton Kutcher was absolutely ready for this moment 😤 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/wIACbJ3J52 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Lee Corso — Iowa

The Cy-Hawk Trophy sat on the GameDay desk as Corso made his pick. He read out the dimensions of the trophy, teasing the Iowa State fans in attendance by saying they hadn’t seen the trophy in a while and needed a refresher. Iowa has defeated Iowa State in five straight meetings.

Inevitably, Corso put on a Herkey head and picked the Hawkeyes.

“It’s State’s turn to win it,” Corso said. “Forget about it. Hawkeyes in an upset.”

Corso is FINALLY back on a campus doing the helmets‼️ pic.twitter.com/kQjxDMRnFv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

CORSO PICKS IOWA TO TAKE DOWN THE CYCLONES ON THE ROAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Go1ItG3voD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State are scheduled to kick off at 3:36 p.m. The game will air on ABC.