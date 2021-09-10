Quick start helps No. 2 Iowa field hockey down Ohio

The Hawkeyes scored six goals in the first half for a comfortable win over the Bobcats Friday afternoon.

Iowa midfielder/forward Ellie Holley runs after the ball to gain possession during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3.

No. 2 Iowa field hockey continued its winning ways Friday, taking down the Ohio Bobcats, 8-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City to move to 5-0 on the season.

Iowa’s offense was relentless early in the contest, scoring twice before the four minute mark — thanks to goals from senior forward Ellie Holley and senior defender Lokke Stribos.

The Hawkeyes continued to ramp up the pressure, and junior midfielder Sofie Stribos found the back of the net in the ninth minute for her first goal of the season, making it 3-0 through ten minutes of play.

Getting out to a quick lead helped Iowa avoid any slip ups and win the match comfortably.

“The key to the game was starting fast,” head coach Lisa Cellucci said postgame. “We wanted to take the wind out of their sails, because when they hang around in games they get stronger and stronger.”

In the second quarter, the Hawkeyes kept up the scoring attack. The Black and Gold scored three more in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, with Holley nabbing her second goal of the match. Fifth-year forward Emily Deuell and senior forward Ciara Smith also got on the scoresheet in the first half.

Iowa took a 6-0 lead into halftime, comfortably playing the rest of the game. Many reserves saw time on the field, with a total of 24 Hawkeyes seeing action.

“Wholeheartedly, to have other people play and learn and have those memories is awesome,” Holley said. “You can still grow even without playing, so it’s trying to take each moment and ask how I can get better.”

BIG PICTURE

With the win over the Bobcats, Iowa improved to 5-0 on the season — its best start under Cellucci.

The 8-0 win is Iowa’s largest margin of victory since beating Central Michigan, 11-0, in 2019.

GOALS GALORE

Iowa dominated the game from the starting whistle, with six goals in the first half.

The Hawkeyes outshot the Bobcats, 33-2, on the day, forcing the Bobcats to make 16 saves at goal. Iowa also drew eight penalty corners, giving up only one.

Seven Hawkeyes found the back of the net Friday. Holley notched two goals, while Lokke Stribos, Sofie Stribos, Deuell, Smith, senior forward Lea Zellner, and senior midfielder Megan Conroy contributed to the scoring.

In total, 11 Hawkeyes have given Iowa 23 goals in five games. Holley and Lokke Stribos lead the Hawkeyes with four goals apiece.

HOLLEY CONTINUES SCORING

Holley both scored and assisted twice for Iowa against Ohio Friday afternoon in just 24 minutes of play, making her the team’s top scorer with 14 total points.

“Even when she came in during the fourth quarter, she really raised the level and brought the energy,” Celluci said. “She’s a savvy player who can score goals at will, we’re so happy to have her on our team.”

UP NEXT

Iowa is back in action Sunday at Grant Field, taking on Saint Louis at 1 p.m. The Billikens are currently 0-4 on the season, and take on Ohio Saturday before matching up with the Hawkeyes.