Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Iowa State CyHawk football game

The game will air Saturday at 3:36 p.m. on ABC.

Iowa State’s offense prepares for a play during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Wondering where to watch the most anticipated Iowa-Iowa State game in series history? The Daily Iowan has you covered.

Below is game time and betting information for Saturday’s game. This is the 68th meeting in Cy-Hawk history, but the first with both teams ranked in the Associated Press’ top-25.

Make sure to also check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3:36 p.m.

Location: Jack Trice Stadium

TV: ABC

Betting information: Line: ISU -4.5 | O/U: 46

Check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition:

Cover story: Iowa, Iowa State in national spotlight with top-10 Cy-Hawk football matchup

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum

Power rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, power rankings for Week 2

Iowa State breakdown: Week 2 scouting notebook: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 2 games