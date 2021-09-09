Where to watch this weekend’s Iowa-Iowa State CyHawk football game
The game will air Saturday at 3:36 p.m. on ABC.
Wondering where to watch the most anticipated Iowa-Iowa State game in series history? The Daily Iowan has you covered.
Below is game time and betting information for Saturday’s game. This is the 68th meeting in Cy-Hawk history, but the first with both teams ranked in the Associated Press’ top-25.
Matchup: No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 9 Iowa State
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3:36 p.m.
Location: Jack Trice Stadium
TV: ABC
Betting information: Line: ISU -4.5 | O/U: 46
