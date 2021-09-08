How To Conceal Your Browsing History And Protect It From ISP?
September 8, 2021
Most people don’t realize that their ISP can track all their activities on their current web pages. Thus, if your information is not encrypted, your Internet service provider can track your geographical location. This level of detail about your profile can be put to a variety of uses.
Your device may show you advertisements related to items you browsed online or services that algorithms determined you would be interested in. As well as limiting what you see on the internet, it could also block certain kinds of information from being seen.
Considering today’s always-connected environment, these are the essential issues to consider. However, there aren’t any laws that dictate how ISPs can use intercepted data through their systems.
We can assist you in concealing your browsing history from your internet service provider with some tasks. For starters, VPN is your best friend to solve this problem and protect your browsing history from ISPs. Therefore, you should look for the best secure VPN at VPNRanks for your device.
1. Consider Using a VPN
To avoid your ISP’s prying eyes, it’s easy and practical to use a VPN. If you connect to a VPN server, your IP address and location can be hidden, and your network traffic can be rerouted over an encrypted tunnel. Usually, a VPN will change your device’s DNS settings to something more secure.
If you use a VPN, your Internet service provider cannot spy on your browsing history. As a result, it is significantly faster than Tor.
2. Setup a New DNS Setting
The Domain Name System (DNS) is the internet’s address book. This is how your computer knows where to go when you type Expressvpn.com, for example. DNS translates domain names into IP addresses, helping your browser discover the exact address you requested.
DNS isn’t a good choice for encrypting your data. It is possible for anyone who is watching your network to develop a profile of your activities due to the system being activated whenever you send an email, click on a link, or write something into your browser.
The first DNS server was built in the late 1980s when encryption was not as expected. It is so easy to manipulate DNS requests since they are unprotected. Malicious operators can also intercept DNS requests and redirect you to a malicious website through man-in-the-middle attacks.
You can protect yourself against insecure DNS using Quad9 or Cloudflare DNS resolvers. Using them will ensure your DNS is encrypted and make tracking your web activities more difficult for the inter-service provider.
3. Browse With Tor
Tor allows users to access the internet securely and privately. The Onion Router also called Tor, masks your origin and hides your identity by routing your Internet traffic through random servers.
As a result of its creation by the US Navy, the Tor network has become a non-profit organization that helps users maintain their privacy. In addition to the slow speeds, it was designed to assist whistleblowers and activists rather than consumers.
You can gain even more privacy by connecting to a VPN first and then launching the Tor Browser. Afterward, you won’t need to worry about your Internet provider recognizing you as a Tor user.
4. Consider a Privacy-Friendly Search engine.
To generate revenue, Google collects data, exploits it for ads, and uses it to create products people will like. Although the organization does not hide the information, it downplays the amount of data it collects.
The advertising income from Google alone amounted to almost 160 billion dollars in 2019. It is possible because of the millions of data points it collects, allowing it to personalize its advertisements based on your search history.
Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) plays an essential role in this as well. You can prevent IPS and Big Data firms from spying on you by using a safe search engine instead of Google or Yahoo!
DuckDuckGo offers a great privacy solution, including tracker blocking, search engine encryption, and secret searches. Also, you can use Startpage and other private search engines.
5. Use only HTTPS-Secured Websites
On HTTPS websites, SSL certificates are used to encrypt data from end to end. Your computer can be kept out of hacker’s reach with this handy technique. It is also a good idea to use HTTPS instead of HTTP to prevent your ISP from tracking your activity. Installing a web browser extension is the simplest method of requiring HTTPS pages.
As an example, the Private Internet Access’ browser plugin includes an integrated HTTPS function. As an alternative, you can use HTTPS Everywhere. It is important to remember that HTTPS browser extensions cannot be used with torrent clients or with other applications that aren’t web browsers. It is preferable to use a VPN in this situation.
6. Avoid Checking in or Tagging your Location
Avoid checking in at your favorite restaurant or any other business that accepts it because your network provider is tracking your location. The things you do with your time can expose a wealth of personal information about you. In light of this, refrain from revealing your location anywhere you go.
Follow these steps to hide your browsing history from your internet service provider.
Conclusion
You might be tracked by your Internet service provider based on your browsing history. In turn, the data you provide might be misused for additional purposes detrimental to you. You can hide your browsing history by following the methods outlined above.