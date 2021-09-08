How To Conceal Your Browsing History And Protect It From ISP?

Most people don’t realize that their ISP can track all their activities on their current web pages. Thus, if your information is not encrypted, your Internet service provider can track your geographical location. This level of detail about your profile can be put to a variety of uses.

Your device may show you advertisements related to items you browsed online or services that algorithms determined you would be interested in. As well as limiting what you see on the internet, it could also block certain kinds of information from being seen.

Considering today’s always-connected environment, these are the essential issues to consider. However, there aren’t any laws that dictate how ISPs can use intercepted data through their systems.

We can assist you in concealing your browsing history from your internet service provider with some tasks. For starters, VPN is your best friend to solve this problem and protect your browsing history from ISPs. Therefore, you should look for the best secure VPN at VPNRanks for your device.

1. Consider Using a VPN

To avoid your ISP’s prying eyes, it’s easy and practical to use a VPN. If you connect to a VPN server, your IP address and location can be hidden, and your network traffic can be rerouted over an encrypted tunnel. Usually, a VPN will change your device’s DNS settings to something more secure.

If you use a VPN, your Internet service provider cannot spy on your browsing history. As a result, it is significantly faster than Tor.

2. Setup a New DNS Setting

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the internet’s address book. This is how your computer knows where to go when you type Expressvpn.com, for example. DNS translates domain names into IP addresses, helping your browser discover the exact address you requested.