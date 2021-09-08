Drivers in Iowa pay some of the cheapest rates in America for car insurance. In fact, only six states have cheaper car insurance than Iowa.

However, drivers in Iowa City pay slightly higher rates than the statewide average. Because of several factors, drivers in Iowa City pay around $1,254 per year for full coverage car insurance, or around $150 more than the statewide average.

How much does car insurance cost in Iowa City? How much should you spend on car insurance in Iowa City, Iowa? Today, we’re answering all your questions about buying car insurance in Iowa City.

The Average Iowa City Driver Spends $1,254 Per Year on Car Insurance

Based on rates provided to our model driver profiles, the average driver in Iowa City pays around $1,254 per year for full coverage car insurance.

Meanwhile, the average driver in Iowa pays around $1,100 per year for that same insurance policy.

In other words, drivers in Iowa City are spending $150 more per year than the average driver in the rest of the state.

Why is Car Insurance in Iowa City So Expensive?

Car insurance can seem expensive in Iowa City. However, when compared to the rates charged in other urban areas of the state, Iowa City car insurance premiums are around average.

Iowa has a large rural population. Car insurance tends to be cheaper in rural areas, which pushes down the average cost of car insurance across Iowa. Rural areas have less traffic and lower accident rates than urban areas, making them less risky for insurance companies.

Urban areas like Iowa City, meanwhile, tend to have higher accident rates, more density, and higher crime rates. All of these factors can raise risk for insurers – and raise insurance premiums for drivers.

Compared to other major cities in Iowa, Iowa City has average car insurance premiums. In fact, Iowa City car insurance premiums tend to be slightly lower than car insurance premiums in Iowa’s other large cities. Drivers in Des Moines pay around $1,279 per year for full coverage car insurance, for example, while drivers in Cedar Rapids pay around $1,262 per year.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in Iowa City

Certain insurance companies can offer consistently cheap rates in Iowa City. By requesting a quote from these insurance companies, or by comparing quotes online today, you can pay the lowest possible rates for car insurance.

Some of the best car insurance companies for drivers in Iowa City include:

USAA: $902

GEICO: $1,011

State Farm: $1,023

Nationwide: $1,105

Travelers: $1,119

Progressive: $1,128

Farmers: $1,245

Allstate: $1,334

American Family: $1,342

By requesting a quote from these insurers and others, you can get an idea for how much you can expect to pay for full coverage car insurance in Iowa City.

Other Factors that Impact Car Insurance Premiums in Iowa City

Other factors impact the price of car insurance in Iowa City, including:

Rising Medical and Car Repair Costs: As medical and car repair costs rise over time, insurers need to pay higher and higher bills. They pass these bills onto policyholders in the form of higher rates.

Traffic Density: With a metro population of around 175,000 people, Iowa City is the fifth largest city in Iowa. Higher population density tends to lead to more traffic, more accidents, and more crime. All of these things raise risks for insurers, and insurers pass on this higher risk to policyholders via higher premiums.

Driver History: If you have decades of clean driving experience, then you’ll pay less for Iowa City car insurance than a teenager who just got a license. Your driving history plays the biggest role in the cost of car insurance in Iowa City.

Gender and Age: Car insurance companies in Iowa will charge higher rates based on gender and age. Young males pay more than young females, for example, and middle-aged females tend to pay more than middle-aged males, all other things being equal.

Credit Score: Iowa, like most states, allows insurers to use credit score to calculate insurance premiums. If you have a low credit score, then you’ll pay more for Iowa City car insurance.

Coverage Options: Some drivers have full coverage car insurance in Iowa City, while others have minimum liability coverage. The more coverage you buy, the more car insurance will cost in Iowa City.

Because of all of these factors, you could pay significantly more or less for car insurance than the average Iowa City driver.

Final Word

Car insurance can seem expensive in Iowa City. However, by shopping around and comparing quotes today, you can get the cheapest possible car insurance in Iowa City.

Request a quote today to see how much money you can save on car insurance in Iowa City, Iowa.