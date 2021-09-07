20 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views (Real & Instant)
September 7, 2021
Looking to buy TikTok views?
You have just completed the latest TikTok viral challenge, you have edited it through the app, and now you’re all ready to upload it.
You know exactly when your audience is online, and this is the third time that you will be posting this week.
You know that the more consistently you post, the better you are going to do when it comes to your TikTok followers.
You press upload, and within three hours, you have only gotten 10 views on your video. You are really disappointed, because you put some real time into creating the video.
If this has happened to you more than once, then don’t worry, you are definitely not alone.
In fact, there are tons of people out there these days that are struggling to be seen on TikTok and get the kind of TikTok views for their content that they think they deserve.
Of course, there are some videos out there that aren’t worth your time, but we have a sneaking suspicion that if you put a decent amount of time and effort into your videos, they definitely should be getting a lot of views.
The thing is that sometimes getting a good number of views on your TikTok videos is out of your control. It often comes down to TikTok’s algorithm, and how prepared they are to plug your content.
If TikTok is favoring someone else’s content, then yours might be slipping behind, and you might end up not doing as good as you had hoped.
There is a solution to this, however. It involves finding a site that can help you buy TikTok views in a way that is safe and secure and is going to account for TikTok’s daily limits.
Let’s review what we perceive to be the best sites to buy TikTok views in the industry currently.
Best Sites to Buy TikTok Views
TokUpgrade, as you might have been able to guess already, only has features for TikTok.
You can see this is both a good and a bad thing, but considering we’re looking for sites to buy TikTok views from, we’re going to take this as a good thing.
At least this means that they are focused just on one aspect of the Internet, which means that their features are going to be slightly more specialized.
We love that this is a fully managed service that can help their clients get famous on TikTok.
We also love that they place a lot of emphasis on finding a targeted audience and know that every one of their client’s targeted audience looks slightly different.
This is why they are dedicated to having a chat with you when you first register with them and learning what your targeted audience looks like.
The more they can get to know you and get information from you about your target market, the easier they can get you those TikTok views.
Once they have been given the chance to automatically engage with your target market, you will start to see real interaction on your videos, and more views in general.
UseViral is an awesome option if you’re looking to buy TikTok views, because they can help you with so much more than just your TikTok views.
Yes, those views are super important, and we suggest that you get onto them straight away, but we also know that TikTok followers and likes contribute to your overall engagement rate.
If you want TikTok’s algorithm to notice your content and start putting it in front of more the right people, then you’ve got to look after every aspect of your engagement rate.
These guys can certainly help with this, and they can also help with the fact that TikTok is a network, because they have a network of their own.
They have compiled a list of industry professionals who they have worked with for years now, who are more than happy to cross-promote their client’s content.
As a result, you can easily get your TikTok content in front of your target market, and you don’t even have to pay for the privilege.
Check out their Instagram features as well because we think that TikTok and Instagram go hand in hand.
Toksocial
Toksocial is another site that can assist you with being able to buy TikTok views that only puts their time and effort into TikTok.
Again, we think that in this case, this is a really good thing, because right now it’s probably best that you just focus on your TikTok growth and nothing else.
One of the first things that you will see when they visit their website is the promise that they help their clients with real targeted TikTok followers and engagement in general, and nothing else.
They believe that they are utilizing some of the most advanced technology in the industry, and it’s only going to take a couple of minutes to get started with them.
One thing that we love a lot about these guys is that they don’t hold their clients to any kind of long-term commitment, which means that you can cancel your subscription with them whenever you need to.
As well as promising targeted growth that is going to make a serious difference to your views, they also promise real results, as well as advanced filters, so that you get niche results around your views.
SidesMedia
SidesMedia is an excellent source for helping you buy TikTok views, namely because they are considered one of the most trustworthy options in the market.
The thing about sites that can help you buy TikTok views is that for the most part they aren’t interested in upholding your existing reputation.
In fact, they are more interested in upholding their own reputation, and making themselves look good on the outside, while not really caring on the inside.
On the inside, their goal is to just make you purchase their engagement as quickly as possible, so that they can make a profit off their low-quality features.
This is why trust and accountability are such important characteristics in this industry.
With SidesMedia, you can feel really confident that they put characteristics like this before profit, and ultimately want to reassure their clients that they are never going to put them in harm’s way when it comes to their credibility and reputation on TikTok.
TokCaptain
TokCaptain is yet another site that, you guessed it, can just help you buy TikTok views, and help you with other TikTok engagement.
Again, we know that you are probably someone who has a brand online and are hoping to one day be able to incorporate every aspect of the rest of your social networks.
However, for now, we suggest that you focus on specialized companies like this.
They believe that they are the number one source to help you grow your TikTok profile, and they say that they have more than 4 million people on their books.
They also believe that getting started with them is incredibly easy, which involves just choosing the right service that is going to help you get the growth you’re looking for.
Once you’ve done this, you can get the exposure you need, and receive help from a company that actually wants to see you do really well.
Perhaps the best part is that they offer their clients affordable rates, so that you don’t have to compromise on your existing social media marketing budget.
SocialViral
SocialViral is the type of site where you can buy TikTok views that has a lot of similar characteristics to some of the other companies that we have talked about on this list, but one thing that we think stands out to us the most is the fact that they can offer their clients exclusive engagement.
This means that they are going to be able to offer you TikTok views that you won’t be able to get anywhere else, which in an industry full of copycats, we think is a really good thing.
However, when you visit their website for the first time, you might be a little bit confused, and this is probably because they have a lot of information on their homepage about how they can help you with Instagram.
This is probably because they first got started with Instagram, and they still believe that Instagram is worth your time.
In this instance, we suggest that you combine the two, and grow them simultaneously, to give you even more of an advantage.
Media Mister
Media Mister is a personal favorite of ours, namely because they have been in the business of social media marketing for so long, that it is hard to remember when they weren’t around.
Of course, they can help you buy your TikTok views, but they can also help you with virtually any other service you might need around social media marketing.
They have their features organized into neat categories, so that you get to decide whether to get help with everything right now, or just focus on your TikTok.
Another feature that we love about this site is that they are committed to keeping their pricing affordable for everybody, which is why they offer a tiered pricing system.
With a tiered pricing system, you get to decide how much you pay, based on how much engagement you think your profile needs right now.
This puts the ball in your court, and enables you to make decisions around your finances, without getting anyone else involved.
Bouxtie
Bouxtie is another company that can help you buy TikTok views that as far as we can tell, can help you only with TikTok.
They can help you with TikTok shares, fans, and likes, as well as those coveted TikTok views.
They say that the first basic step with them is to define an objective for your TikTok campaign, as well as the number of views you would like to see on your videos in your feed.
Once you have done this, you can find the most suitable package for your TikTok views on their website that is going to suit not only your goals, but your budget.
From here, you just need to enter a few basic details, and then submit your order.
They say that once the purchase has been confirmed, it’s going to take just a few minutes to get it sent out to you.
We love that they are committed to not only helping their clients with high-quality features, but with affordable pricing as well.
Followersup
Followersup is so similar to Media Mister, that you could mistake the two. In fact, both these sites have been around for ages at this point, and both have gone from strength-to-strength over the years, when other companies have fallen through the cracks.
We absolutely love that this is another site that offers its clients a tiered pricing option, again allowing you to stick to that relatively small budget and get what you need for your TikTok growth.
If you want to buy TikTok views in a way that is safe and affordable, then these guys should be up there with your number one choice.
Getviral.io
Getviral.io, as the name implies, can potentially help you go viral when you choose to buy your TikTok views from them.
This is the kind of company that takes its clients TikTok growth really seriously and knows that if you have been in the business of growing your TikTok profile for a while, you’re probably at a stage where you just want things to go in an upwards trajectory.
They also know that growing your TikTok profile and boosting your authority on social media in general go hand in hand, which is why they can help you with other aspects of your brand being on the Internet.
They have a lot of information on their website about why you should purchase your TikTok views with them, including the fact that they have been working with their customers for more than seven years at this point.
Fastlikes.io
Fastlikes.io has a lot of intuition when it comes to knowing what its clients need when they’re trying to buy TikTok views.
This is another site that might be a little bit confusing, because when you first click onto it, you will see that they talk a lot about Instagram.
Again, this is the kind of site that probably started over at Instagram, but once they saw the merit in TikTok, they quickly changed tact, and are now helping both platforms at the same time.
We love that they have a list of things that they promise their clients on their website, including quick delivery, support that is around whenever you need it, and a satisfaction guarantee.
Buy Social Buzz
Buy Social Buzz is unique in many ways, particularly because they have so many features for you to choose from.
In fact, like a couple of the other companies that we have reviewed on this list, these guys might be a little overwhelming in the beginning if you’re not used to this kind of format.
Their website could be considered a bit clunky and hard to navigate, but once you get past this initial learning curve, you will understand that they are actually on your side.
They want to help you buy TikTok views in a way that is 100% risk-free and assures the discretion and security of your personal information.
They also make it super easy for you to pay with them securely and they even have a service retention guarantee.
Famups
Famups understand that there is so much more to your TikTok site than just being able to buy TikTok views.
Yes, those TikTok views are important, especially when it comes to appearing a lot more appealing to your target market, but if you aren’t trying to establish a reputation at the same time, you can quickly fall behind.
We love that these guys understand that reputation is another thing to think about and believe that with their features, it’s only going to take you a couple of minutes to work on this and incorporate every aspect of your TikTok growth for success.
ViewsExpert
ViewsExpert are experts when it comes to being able to buy TikTok views. They are easily one of the best websites that we have found when it comes to this.
They have a nice, easy to use, simple interface that makes it really easy to get along with them, and they can help you with all of your TikTok goals, as opposed to just helping you with your TikTok views.
We love that they say that they can provide their clients with fast delivery, premium engagement, around the clock customer support so that you can get in touch with them if something were to go wrong, and really good pricing.
We love that their pricing means that you can get started with them for just $10 – try and find a company that offers pricing that is better than this.
Socialpros.io
Socialpros.io is a friendly, fast place where you can buy some of the best TikTok views from, and we love that they can help you grow your social presence in general and across the board.
They want to help you boost those stats, so that you can start to take the growth of your TikTok page a lot more seriously, as your competition is doing.
They can help you with TikTok, but they can also help you with Spotify, SoundCloud, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube – the list goes on.
We think that their pricing is some of the best in the business, meaning that you can get started with them for just $6.50. We believe that most people are going to have this kind of budget to devote to their social media marketing, which is why these guys are so well liked.
Viralyft
Viralyft believes that they have what it takes to help you and your social media do really well.
They know that you most likely have a brand that you are trying to push on TikTok, and they say that they can help you buy TikTok views in a way that is interesting and unique.
They say that their team is made up of a variety of different social media professionals that are equipped with the tools needed to help you through every step of the process, and they can of course help you beyond TikTok as well, with platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
They say that each of their deliveries will be completed within three hours, and they provide legitimate, premium engagement. They also say that they source their engagement around the globe, and offer support that can get you through the day and the night – whenever you have an issue.
Social Packages
Social Packages believes that they have some of the best TikTok views for their clients in the game, so you can definitely buy TikTok views here that are going to help you get the job done.
We love that they say that they are a lot more effective and efficient than most companies out there, and the best part is that you get to choose from their wide range of suitable packages that can help you easily go viral as a result.
They also say that they can help you beyond TikTok, and can help you with comments, shares, likes and followers. They offer safe and secure transfer of their services, and they make sure that none of their clients are going to get blocked or banned for using their company with their TikTok page.
They also say that when it comes to their support and customer service, you can get it around the clock, and everything about these guys is quick and practical.
Famoid
Famoid is voted one of the best sites in the industry to help you buy TikTok views that are some of the best in the business, and they say that they are also rated number one Tiktok provider because they can help everyone buy premium engagement for their TikTok pages, and they don’t take shortcuts to help you achieve this.
We think that as far as their plans go, they offer a wide range of options, and the best part is that they say that they can offer their customers fast delivery so that they can start getting their order within just a couple of minutes of ordering it.
They also have a money-back guarantee policy, so you don’t have to worry about losing out too much if things aren’t working.
Tikfuel
These guys obviously are great if you want to buy TikTok views, because they specialise in TikTok.
There aren’t too many companies out there that commit to only working with TikTok, so obviously we had to jump on these guys and recommend them.
We love that they make it really easy to buy their engagement, and they have a really good privacy policy so that you don’t have to share anything like your password so make the most of their features.
They say that you can expect to receive their engagement within five minutes of purchase, and they say that they provide their clients with completely secure growth.
Final Thoughts
When you choose to revitalize your TikTok profile by outsourcing aspects of it like your views, you are choosing to invest in the longevity of your page.
You are believing that it is going to be around for a long time to come, and you are going to continue to produce the same caliber of video content.
You know that this is something you are really passionate about, and you know that if you can just get a little bit of help from an outside source, you can take your TikTok profile all the way.
Check out the list of companies that we have reviewed above and feel confident that they have the features and guarantees that you need to end up being really successful, while keeping in good favor with TikTok itself.
Good luck!