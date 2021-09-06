Tyler Goodson — Iowa

Tyler Goodson believes he is the best running back in the country, and I don’t want to doubt that guy.

If the Week 1 win over Indiana was any indication, he’s on his way to at least being in the conversation for the Doak Walker award by season’s end — that is, if he doesn’t win it.

His 56-yard touchdown scamper on Iowa’s fourth offensive snap against Indiana Sept. 4 at Kinnick Stadium electrified fans and provided momentum that the Hawkeyes would never relinquish.

Goodson finished Saturday with 99 yards on 19 carries, his fourth straight game with at least 90 rushing yards dating back to last season. Since the beginning of the 2020 schedule, Goodson has eight touchdowns in nine games, averaging 96 yards per game over that span. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

If Goodson continues to put up numbers like these in the Big Ten — a conference known for solid, smashmouth, run-stopping defenses — it will be hard for anyone to overlook him.

Of course, it also helps if Iowa keeps winning.

Perhaps Goodson himself summed it up best when he met with the media last week.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to put myself in a position to help myself and help my team win, that’s really all I can ask out of myself,” Goodson said. “Once I do that and just let the game come to me, the sky’s the limit.”