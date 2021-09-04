Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. Indiana

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist September 4, 2021
Fans provide spark for Iowa football in season-opening win over No. 17 Indiana
Halftime reaction: Iowa dominates Indiana in first half, leads 31-3 at the break
WATCH: Riley Moss returns interception for touchdown to put Iowa up 14-0
WATCH: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson goes 56 yards for first Hawkeye touchdown of the season
Live updates: No. 18 Iowa football team opens 2021 season against No. 17 Indiana
Football
Photos: No. 18 Iowa football vs. No. 17 Indiana
DI Films
Film: Tailgating in the Midst of COVID-19
Film: Battle of the Bands Returns
Cross Country
Photos: Hawkeye Invitational Cross Country Meet
Multimedia
Photos: University of Iowa FIJI protest night three
Photos: Iowa soccer v. Purdue Fort Wayne
On the Record: Sept. 3, 2021
The Scoreboard: Sept. 3, 2021
Films: Phi Gamma Delta Protest
Films: Student Thoughts: Iowa City Mask Mandate