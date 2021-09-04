Live updates: No. 18 Iowa football team opens 2021 season against No. 17 Indiana

Both teams finished 6-2 last season and are ranked in the preseason top 20 heading into their matchup at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras attempts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7.

Week 1 of the 2021 season is here for the Iowa football team.

The No. 18 Hawkeyes are hosting the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers to open the new campaign. For the first time in 651 days, Kinnick Stadium has fans in the stands. Iowa only played in front of players’ family members last season because of COVID-19 protocols. Saturday is also the first game in Kinnick Stadium history where beer and wine will be available to purchase inside the stadium.

Pregame warmups — Iowa starting offensive line in pregame warmups: Mason Richman at left tackle, Cody Ince at left guard, Tyler Linderbaum at center, Justin Britt at right guard, and Nick DeJong at right tackle. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said this week that the team could rotate players in at any position along the offensive line, expect center.

On the defensive line, Mason Richman and Logan Lee are warming up with the first team at tackle.

Offensive guard Kyler Schott is out this week as his foot still heals from the injury he suffered while baling hay this summer. Schott, who is expected to be back within the next couple of weeks, was the only injury reported on the pregame radio show.

Coin toss — Iowa won the toss and elected to receive.

13:35 1Q — Only 85 seconds into the season and on the fourth play of the first drive of the game, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson ran along the right side and all the way to the end zone. Goodson went basically untouched on his 56-yard scoring scamper.

Iowa takes the early 7-0 lead.

12:45 1Q — This game is going about as well as Iowa could’ve hoped.

After running back Tyler Goodson scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown on Iowa’s opening drive, Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss picked off Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the Hoosiers’ opening drive and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown of his own. There’s still 12:45 remaining in the first quarter, but Iowa leads 14-0.

4:28 1Q — Indiana is on the board. A nine-play, 49-yard drive, highlighted by a 32-yard catch-and-run to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, set up the Hoosiers for a 32-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes now lead 14-3.

2:21 1Q — Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has been accurate early, but drops from Sam LaPorta and Jackson Ritter led to a Hawkeye punt. Indiana will get the ball back.

Through three offensive drives, here are Iowa’s offensive line combinations (left to right):

Mason Richman, Cody Ince, Tyler Linderbaum, Justin Britt, Nick DeJong.

Richman, Ince, Linderbaum, Connor Colby, DeJong.

Richman, Ince, Linderbaum, Britt, Jack Plumb.

