On the Record: Sept. 3, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producers Hailey Marx and Caitlin Crome sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Senior print editor Rachel Schilke talks about the trial of Cristian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Politics editor Natalie Dunlap discusses a barbecue she attended on Aug. 28 where Iowa Rep. Ashely Hinson announced her bid for reelection. Politics reporter Lauren White talks about a Sen. Bernie Sanders event she added on Sunday where he introduced a $3.5 trillion budget plan to Iowans. Finally, managing editor Josie Fischels discusses her coverage of protests on campus calling for the removal of the UI chapter of Phi Gamma Delta after sexual assault allegations against members of the fraternity came to light.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Hailey Marx, Caitlin Crome, and Kelsey Harrell.