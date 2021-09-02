Where to watch the Iowa-Indiana football game this weekend

The game will air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa quarterbacks Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras, and Deuce Hogan pose for a portrait during Iowa football media day at Iowa football’s practice field on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Wondering where to watch Iowa’s season-opening football game against Indiana? The Daily Iowan has you covered.

Below is game time and betting information for Saturday’s game. The Hawkeyes finished last season 6-2 and are looking to open the 2021 season with a victory over a ranked opponent.

Make sure to also check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

TV: The Big Ten Network

Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 46

Check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition:

RELATED: Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s rise from ‘Next Man In’ to Iowa football’s No. 1 wide receiver

RELATED: One-on-one with Iowa punter Tory Taylor

RELATED: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 1

RELATED: Week 1 scouting notebook: Iowa vs. Indiana

RELATED: On the Line: The Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 1 games