Where to watch the Iowa-Indiana football game this weekend
The game will air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
September 2, 2021
Wondering where to watch Iowa’s season-opening football game against Indiana? The Daily Iowan has you covered.
Below is game time and betting information for Saturday’s game. The Hawkeyes finished last season 6-2 and are looking to open the 2021 season with a victory over a ranked opponent.
Make sure to also check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
TV: The Big Ten Network
Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.0 | O/U: 46
Check out the DI’s stories from this week’s Pregame edition:
RELATED: Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s rise from ‘Next Man In’ to Iowa football’s No. 1 wide receiver
RELATED: One-on-one with Iowa punter Tory Taylor
RELATED: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 1
RELATED: Week 1 scouting notebook: Iowa vs. Indiana
RELATED: On the Line: The Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 1 games
(he/him/his)
Robert Read is entering his second year as the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism...