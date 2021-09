This week on “The Scoreboard,” host Austin Hanson is joined by stand-in co-host Will Fineman for an interview with Iowa volleyball’s Courtney Buzzerio. The senior outside hitter chats with Fineman and Hanson about the 2021 volleyball season, her future as a Hawkeye, and her vertical leap. Later in the show, Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson and sports reporter Chris Werner talk Iowa football with Hanson and Fineman.