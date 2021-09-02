Iowa City police arrest man connected to July 18 shooting

Police served a warrant on July 27 for Narada Damitric Poole, Jr.’s arrest, the second person to be arrested in connection to the shooting.

An Iowa City man was arrested in connection with a July shots fired incident, the second individual arrested relating to the incident.

Police served a warrant to arrest Narada Damitric Poole, Jr., 22, on July 27 for his connection to a shooting that took place on South Scott Boulevard on July 18.

Damitric Poole, Jr. faces charges of four counts of fraudulent purchase of firearms/ammunition.

According to the arrest affidavit, police served a warrant at Damitric Poole Jr.’s residence to find multiple firearms, including four firearms that belonged to Poole, Jr., purchased from April to August 2021. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at his residence.

During the purchase of the four firearms, Poole knowingly provided false information on forms when he indicated that he was a lawful user of an illegal controlled substance in order to purchase from a licensed firearms dealer.

After collecting a urine sample, police discovered he was using an illegal substance, making him an unlawful user of a firearm.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, police previously arrested Marquel Dashaun Poole, 21, on the night of Aug. 23. He faces charges of two counts of control of a firearm by felon.

At approximately 4:10 a.m. on July 18, reports of multiple gunshots were fired in the 500 block of South Scott Boulevard. Police responded and upon arrival found 50 shell casings indicating that multiple weapons were fired.

Police located damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, and at the time, no injuries were reported, a release on July 19 said.