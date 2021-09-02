Armed robbery at UIHC Parking Ramp 4, suspect fled the scene

A University of Iowa Hawk Alert was sent out Thursday morning reporting an armed robbery at the UI Hospitals and Clinics Parking Ramp 4. The suspect fled and police are on the scene.

A University of Iowa Hawk Alert was sent out at 9:06 a.m. informing the public of an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

The UI Department of Public Safety reported that a strong-armed robbery took place at the UI Hospitals and Clinics Parking Ramp 4.

The alert said the suspect was wearing all black and fled the scene in an unknown direction after trying to take something from an individual. No weapons were reported to be used in the robbery. Police are on the scene.

The UI Department of Public Safety asks witnesses or anyone with information to call at 319-335-5022. They remind the public in the Hawk Alert to call 911 in an emergency and report suspicious activity.