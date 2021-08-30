Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. to face cousin in season-opener against Indiana

For Hawkeye football wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., Iowa’s Sept. 4 matchup against Indiana is not only the 2021 season-opener — it’s a family affair.

Tyrone will go up against his cousin, cornerback Larry Tracy III, when the Hawkeyes take on the Hoosiers Saturday.

Tyrone and Larry grew up together in Camby, Indiana, — a suburb of Indianapolis. Tyrone is one year older than Larry and the pair grew up as competitors on the football field. After playing together their entire lives, Tyrone and Larry will be watching each other from the opposite side of the field.

“We’ve been playing football together since we were three,” Tracy said at Big Ten Media Days July 23. “We went to the same high school … so this is actually one of the few times he’s going to be on the opposing team. So, I’m actually looking forward to it. We’ve been talking about this day for a long time, probably since we were like 10. So, I think this is going to hit when we’re actually out there on the field. Two cousins, two family members going DI, you don’t see that a lot.”

Tyrone’s brothers — Kenny and Javon — will also play on a Division I football team. Kenny is a redshirt freshman at Miami (OH), and Javon recently committed to Miami (OH) ahead of his senior season at Decatur Central High School this fall.

Tyrone and Larry played three years together in the Decatur Central Hawks football program. While Tyrone played all three phases of the ball (wide receiver, cornerback, and kick returner), Larry was twice named the Hawks Defensive Player of the Year as a cornerback.

At Indiana, Larry redshirted his first year in 2019. Larry’s redshirt freshman year in the shortened 2020 season saw him appear in eight games at cornerback and special teams.

While Larry is not listed on the Hoosiers depth chart for Week 1, Tyrone knows the family rivalry will still be in play.

“So, I think a lot of bragging rights are going to be in that game,” Tracy said. “And I understand that. But I’m just taking it day-by-day right now, I’m not looking for that day. I’m just preparing for it right now, so when that day comes, I will be ready. I’m sure he’ll be ready too.”

RELATED: Iowa football team releases depth chart for Week 1 against Indiana

Tyrone recorded only 14 receptions for 154 yards as a redshirt sophomore last season. Now, he’s listed as the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 wide receiver ahead of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 season opener.

“He’s just developed into a really good player, and he’s a strong team leader on top of it,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days July 23. “So, he just has a really positive energy and he works hard. He’s got a great attitude … as we’ve seen, he can make big plays. So, I just think he’s a guy we’re really thrilled about and I think his best football is improving.”

The last time Hawkeye football made a trip to Bloomington, Indiana — a 42-16 Hawkeye win on Oct. 18, 2018 — Tyrone did not suit up in the Black and Gold.

Now, not only will Tyrone be in the starting lineup as the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 wide receiver — the Camby, Indiana, native is competing against his home state Big Ten team at Kinnick Stadium.

“I can’t wait for that game,” Tyrone said. “That game’s been circled on my calendar for a while now. And I made sure that my coaches know, I made sure that the team knows that that’s probably one game I do not want to lose. This is the home state game. Last time we was in Indiana, I didn’t get to play. So, I’m just happy.”