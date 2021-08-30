Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, convicted of killing UI student Mollie Tibbetts more than three years ago, will serve life in prison.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera sits beside defense attorney Jennifer Frese as she explains the defense’s motion to compel on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A hearing on the motion for a new trial will be July 22, 2021. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Cristhian Bahena Rivera will serve life in prison with no chance for parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Three years after the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, for which Bahena Rivera was convicted, the long, and at times tumultuous, trial process has come to a close.

Bahena Rivera was convicted of Tibbetts’ murder on May 28. He testified on May 26 that he did not murder Tibbetts and was instead forced by two masked men to transport her body after they killed her.

Bahena Rivera was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Joel Yates.

“Mr. Rivera, you and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts, and because of that, you and you alone will receive the following sentence,” Yates said.

