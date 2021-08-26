Medical marijuana dispensary rolling in to Iowa City

Iowa Cannabis Co. is opening up a medical marijuana dispensary in Iowa City, the sixth dispensary in Iowa.

New location of Iowa Cannabis Company’s new dispensary onTuesday Aug. 24, 2021. The dispenser will be located at 322 Hwy. 1.

The Iowa Cannabis Company is opening a new medical marijuana dispensary in Iowa City, the sixth medical cannabidiol dispensary in the state.

“The city offered a letter of support for their state license application,” Iowa City City Manager Geoff Fruin, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan. “We absolutely welcome them into our community and hope their offerings will help many in need.”

As of July, there are 6,491 medical marijuana cardholders in Iowa, 185 of those live in Johnson County. More than 2,000 people signed up for the program in the past year.

The dispensary is under construction on 322 Hwy 1 W, in Iowa City, and plans to be open on Oct. 1. The store will be the Iowa Cannabis Company’s second location, the first being in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Cannabis Company offers THC capsules, tinctures, and vapes at varying potency levels.

Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Program started in 2014 and allowed patients and caretakers access to medical cannabidiol if the patients were diagnosed with certain conditions, the most common of which being chronic pain.

In 2020, the Iowa Legislature changed the way the program is regulated, allowing for more potent products to be sold in medical dispensaries.

Aaron Boshart, the chief compliance officer for Iowa Cannabis Co., said Iowa City is one of the most underserved areas in the state because cardholders in Iowa City would have to either travel to the dispensaries in Davenport or Warren County to get medical cannabinoid or go without.

“Providing access to a local dispensary is absolutely critical to providing access to the [medical cannabidiol] program,” Boshart said.

The application process to get a medical marijuana card costs about $200, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The department oversees doling out the cards and allows applicants reduced fees if they qualify.

“Any restrictions on access to cannabis is going to prevent people who need the cannabis remedies and cannabis as for medical use,” Boshart said. “Certainly, the barrier to getting a card is very expensive in the state of Iowa.”

In Iowa, where recreational marijuana is illegal, the average price for a vapor pen at one of the medical dispensaries is $65. In Michigan, where recreational marijuana is legal, the price for a marijuana vapor pen can be as low as $15.

“We are excited to provide a full selection of cannabis products including THC vape cartridges,” Iowa Cannabis Co. said in a statement about its opening.