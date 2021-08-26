Bill Nye to visit the University of Iowa

Thousands of scientists and their supporters, including Bill Nye the Science Guy, join the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Nye is suing Walt Disney Co., claiming the company improperly kept millions of dollars in profits related to his popular TV series.

Bill Nye the Science Guy will give a lecture at the University of Iowa in September, making good on a planned visit in 2020 that was canceled because of COVID-19.

The renowned TV science educator will speak at Hancher Auditorium on Sept. 27 at 7:30, according to a campus email from the University of Iowa Lecture Committee. He is the committee’s 2021-2022 Distinguished Lecturer.

Tickets are required and will have limited availability, the email said. Tickets will go live for students on at 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, and students can get two free tickets with a valid student ID. Tickets will be available for the general public starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Interested students and others can reserve tickets at the online Hancher box office, in person at the physical Hancher box office, or by phone.

Nye was expected to come to campus in April of 2020, but the event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Who: Bill Nye

When: Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hancher Auditorium, 141 Park Road