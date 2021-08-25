Musculoskeletal disorders can significantly reduce patients’ quality of life by causing pain and discomfort. One of the most frequently affected joints is the knee joint.

Every year, thousands of patients with joint disorders are in search of effective and modern treatment options. Among all European countries, Germany is of particular interest among medical tourists due to the high level of medical services. It is the center of modern medicine, attracting a huge number of patients with high efficiency of treatment. Knee surgery in Germany is performed using modern surgical equipment and with the participation of experienced surgeons.

How is the surgery carried out?

The surgical treatment of joint diseases is aimed at replacing the damaged joint with a prosthesis. The indications for knee replacement surgery include pathologies that lead to the destruction of joint cartilage and deformation or destruction of the underlying bone. The most common condition that often requires surgical treatment is rheumatoid arthritis.

State-of-the-art diagnostic equipment allows German hospitals to detect joint lesions with a high degree of accuracy. In addition, the latest computer systems create 3D models of the affected joint, which facilitates the prosthesis fitting. In addition, the incidence of side effects after knee surgery in Germany is one of the lowest worldwide. German physicians also pay attention to the postoperative care and rehabilitation.

Benefits of treatment in Germany

German surgery is considered one of the best in the world due to a combination of many factors. First, prostheses made of high-quality materials are used here for knee surgery. This allows the prosthesis to function long and does not cause any discomfort to the patient.

The main task of German physicians is to choose the most suitable prosthesis for each knee replacement procedure. The comprehensive examination is performed first. Based on the results, a 3D model of the joint for the total knee replacement is made. After that, a prosthesis is made individually for each patient using modern materials.

The high quality of materials, an individual approach, and the experienced physicians make it possible for Germany to achieve outstanding results in implantation of artificial joints, remaining one of the best countries for total knee replacement.