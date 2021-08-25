Iowa+City+man+arrested+in+connection+to+July+shooting

Marquel Dashaun Poole faces charges for possessing firearms as a felon in relation to shots fired in July.

An Iowa City man was arrested in connection to shots fired in July.

Marquel Dashaun Poole, 21, faces charges of two counts of control of a firearm by felon.

The incident took place on July 18 at the 500 Block of South Boulevard when the Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots. The police found no suspects on the scene, but over 50 shell casings and property damage to nearby cars and buildings. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

Police served two search warrants at residences that are associated with Poole on July 27, and seized multiple firearms. Poole was previously convicted for carrying weapons on March 16 2021, and had been prohibited from possessing firearms.

Two firearms, a Smith and Wesson SD9 pistol that he acquired on June 4 and a Springfield Saint .223 pistol obtained June 27, were collected as evidence by the Iowa City police.

Poole was arrested late Monday night, according to the Johnson County Jail Roster.

He also faces charges of participating in a riot for an incident that took place at the Capitol Street Parking Ramp in June.

According to a criminal complaint, Poole was seen on video surveillance at an altercation where two people were injured and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for their injuries. Police say there were five to six suspects involved in the incident.

Control of a firearm by a felon is a Class D Felony in the state of Iowa and comes with up to 5 years time in prison and a fine between $750 and $7500.