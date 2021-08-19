Best Psychic Reading Sites Of 2021

Find out how to make the most of psychic reading online. Also, discover the best psychics platforms for accurate results.

We have all heard the saying that life is like a rollercoaster and indeed it is. You never know what is going to happen the very next moment. The future is so unpredictable and uncertain. One moment you are happy and celebrating an important milestone in life and the next second, you are drowning in a pool of depression. We have all been there. Haven’t we? Especially after this global pandemic that came out of nowhere and turned our world upside down.

All the plans about the future, all our small and big life goals, everything seems to have changed for better and worse. It goes both ways. While some people made the most out of the lockdown and used this time to rekindle with their loved ones, some just suffered at the hands of it. Losing their job, losing their loved ones, and in some cases losing their peace of mind. The pandemic got the better of us. But don’t forget what they say about finding light at the end of each tunnel. Amidst all this darkness and chaos, some people found hope in the form of psychic readings online.

Yes, you heard it right. Free psychic readings online turned out as a knight in shining armor for a huge population, helping them cope through the ups and downs of this rollercoaster life. Psychic reading services have been known for hundreds of years. However, with recent technological evolution, traditional psychic readings also shifted their paradigm and became digital.

Gone are the days when people had to go through the trouble and wonder to themselves,’ How do I find a psychic near me?’ The answer is simple, ‘With just a click of your thumb.’ The digital world holds a plethora of online psychic reading service providers who offer free psychic reading online. All you need to do is just get on your laptop or smartphone and search away free psychic reading online by phone or chat.

Top 4 Champions of Online Psychic Reading Industry

Finding the right free psychic reading platform online is just like looking for a needle in a haystack. It’s not that easy. But what can we say? Today is your lucky day. Keep reading further to find out who the key players in the online psychic reading community are and what they are famous for. Here’s a summary table that will give you a quick snapshot overview of free psychics online and how each platform comes with its own set of perks.

Kasamba: Top-Rated Platform for Online Psychic Readings Related to Love, Life and Career

Kasamba is a name synonymous with online psychic reading since 1999. They have dominated the online psychic reading industry for the past couple of years and proved their position by providing in-depth and accurate psychic readings for countless loyal customers. Kasamba occupies a huge market share with over 4 million loyal customers. It’s not easy to maintain such a huge fan base for so many years unless the quality of service of a business speaks for itself. Kasamba is a living example of this ideology.

Being one of the key players in the free psychic reading online community, Kasamba has only grown in size, value, and reputation. From providing free psychic love reading to tarot readings to psychic medium services, Kasamba covers all-important categories of psychic reading.

No matter if you are dealing with heartbreak or the pain of losing a loved one to destiny or the race of life, Kasamba specializes in dealing with all matters related to love psychics. They provide free psychic readings by phone and chat, helping customers heal from emotional pain. Besides this, Kasamba is also renowned in the free psychics marketplace for providing accurate and thought-provoking readings related to career and financial matters.

Choosing the right psychic for yourself could be a taxing job, but Kasamba makes it so much easier for you. But how do they do that? By proving all-important and intricate details about each one of their psychic expert on the online platform. How qualified is the psychic? How many years of experience does the psychic have? Which field do the psychic specialize in? What do the customers have to say about the psychic? If these questions have been in your head, you can just go and visit the psychic profiles section at Kasamba and find answers. There is no better way to determine if a psychic is right for you or not. The level of transparency offered by Kasamba has undoubtedly helped earn the trust and respect of all its clients and customers and set an example for others to follow.

Besides this, Kasamba also managed to earn a positive reputation for having gold standard privacy and data protection policies. Let’s face it, data privacy on the web is a joke in the majority of the cases, but Kasamba is an exception. All new customers signing up on Kasamba can take a sigh of relief because all the information they share on the platform is guaranteed to be strictly confidential. To give you an idea, even the online psychics at Kasamba are unaware of your personal details like name and title, etc. With Kasamba, users can be completely anonymous and talk to your psychic reader without any hesitation or communication barriers. It’s like Christmas for introverts, isn’t it?

The celebration does not end here. Kasamba comes with another great advantage of having a mobile application. This means that you can connect with an online psychic expert anywhere and everywhere. No need to sit in front of a computer or laptop screen to talk to your online psychics. The app is available for both Android and iPhone users so that everyone can benefit from it.

What’s Special in Store for Kasamba Users?

If you are new to the idea of talking to a psychic online, you may be hesitant about spending your money on one. Luckily, Kasamba understands your needs better than you do. That’s why they bring in an exciting offer to facilitate all its new customers. If you are new to Kasamba, you can enjoy a free psychics session for 3 minutes to experience how the platform works. If you wish to continue and extend your 3-minute trial, you can avail of a further 75% discount on your first psychic session. The offer is too good to be true, but Kasamba makes it possible.

In addition to this, Kasamba further offers a full-refund guarantee for customers unhappy with the quality of service. When it comes to keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront of your business’s mission, no one does it better than Kasamba. With more than 180 live psychics and experts, Kasamba is bound to change your perception of free psychic reading in a positive way.

Key Benefits – The Perks of Choosing Kasamba

Experienced and highly-qualified online psychics portfolio

Free psychic reading session for the first 3 minutes

Provides protection against data breach

Safe and secure payment solutions for all members

5 million+ user feedback and ratings

Affordable psychic reading services, starting rate $1/min

Full refund policy if customers are not happy with service quality

Mobile app availability (iPhone and Android users)

Psychic Source: Top Choice for Accurate Predictions and Psychic Readings on Career and Financial Matters

It is safe to say that Psychic Source has laid the foundation of psychic reading services as they are known as one of the oldest players in the market. Psychic Source came into being in the late 80s, and it still stands strong as one of the leading psychic reading online service providers. What a remarkable journey of more than thirty years they have completed.

Psychic Source is most popularly famous in the online psychic reading community for helping out love-stricken and heartbroken individuals who have seemed to lost all hope in life. The free psychic reading platform is also home to the best psychics of the industry who deal with other matters that are not related to love. Psychic Source covers almost all important aspects of life, including career, finances, past trauma, spiritual healing, future forecasts, etc. They have been known for providing accurate and trustworthy psychic readings for the past three decades.

If we talk about customer care experience, Psychic Source will earn full star ratings in this regard. Not only is this customer care staff readily available throughout the day, but they are also admired for their helpful and friendly behavior.

Fortunately, this positive attitude is also reflected by all the psyching reading online advisors at Psychic Source. Not only are these psychic readers highly qualified and experienced in their field, but they are also extremely empathetic and easy to talk to. This has paved the way for all Psychic Source customers to easily open up to their free psychics and entrust them with the intimate details of their lives. In return, they will help them foresee the future and plan their present life accordingly.

Psychic Source firmly believes in being 100% honest and open with its customers. This is why they have a section outlining all necessary information and details on their psychic experts for all their customers. This gives customers an excellent opportunity to vet each psychic’s profile and shortlist them based on their preferences. It’s a win-win situation for both parties.

Psychic Source gives various options to its users on how they can get in touch with a psychic reading online expert. If they feel uncomfortable showing their face to the online psychic, customers can opt for free psychic readings online by phone or live chat. If customers want a more intuitive and animated psychic reading experience, they can have a video call with their psychic advisors.

What’s Special in store for Psychic Source Users?

Psychic Source stands out from its competitors by offering its customers the added advantage of free psychic reading online. If you are new to the platform, there’s good news for you. You can avail a free 3-minute trial session of psychic readings without paying a single penny. Besides this free call offer, you can also avail of a 75% discount offer on top if you continue and complete your first session. All the more reasons to get onboard with Psychic Source.

Besides this, Psychic Source stays true to its promise of providing affordable psychic reading services for all. To testify this, you just need to look at their pricing plan. Get ready to be surprised when you see how low their pricing is. Psychic Source offers its services at an astonishingly low rate of 66 cents per minute, making free psychics reading online an achievable dream for everyone.

Key Benefits – The Perks of Choosing Psychic Source

All new members can enjoy free 3minutes of psychic reading online

75% off on the first psychic reading online session

A plethora of expert and trained online psychics

Impressive experience of more that3 decades in the industry

24/7 helpline for customers with live chat facility

Phone call, video conference, and live chat option available for all users

Authentic and reliable psychic readings and future predictions

Keen Psychics: Key Player in the Online Psychic Reading Community for Love and Financial Advice

In light of the recent pandemic, the demand for phone psychics and chat psychics has drastically increased. Gone are the days when people used to frown upon the idea of visiting a psychic for consultation. The new era is all about putting your mental health first. One such advocate of mental health is the online psychic reading platform, called Keen Psychics. To be fair, Keen Psychics is not a new name in the psychic reading business. They have been part of the online psychic world since 1999 and hold the privilege of having more than 20 years of successful work experience. They have served over 40 million users to date. This can help give you an idea of the magnitude of Keen Psychics clientele and how it is recognized as a symbol of valor and victory in the psychic reading community.

Apart from this, Keen Psychics holds great pride in hosting a portfolio of more than 1600 online psychic experts that are fully trained to be at your service. Keen Psychics lays great emphasis on the level of service they provide to all their customers. After all, it’s one of the most essential contributing factors that have helped them earn such a high reputation in the industry for all these years. Hence, when you come to Keen Psychics for psychic phone readings or other online psychic reading services, you will never witness any compromises in quality standards.

There is a huge reason why Keen Psychics does not hire every Tom, Dick, and Harry who claims to be a psychic advisor. All psychic reading experts on board with Keen Psychics are qualified individuals with respective experience in the field. Several of these online psychics have specialization in certain fields like love psychics, career advice, tarot reading, etc. You can find all this information on the online platform and filter out a psychic reader that best aligns with your personality and preferences. Moreover, you can also review first-hand and honest customer reviews to gauge the profile of a psychic and how his previous track record has been. This feature is such a lifesaver as it helps eliminate risks of failure or dissatisfaction. Scanning through psychics profiles becomes way more convenient this way. So you don’t have to fear the thought of wasting your money on an online psychic reader and make the right choice at the right possible time.

Moreover, Keen Psychics also takes customer care service up a notch by providing a dedicated care line that is always available online, especially during this time of need. You can reach out to them online or by call and ask for assistance and guidance on anything and everything. You can also schedule your personal call with a psychic reader or choose the live chat or video chat option to get up close and personal with your online psychic. Whether you need advice on love, money, future, or mental peace, Keen Psychics has an expert for everyone.

If there’s one thing that anyone is scared about while availing of any online service, it’s data security. Understanding the importance of safeguarding user’s data and personal information, Keen Psychics has enforced strict data protection policies throughout the platform. This helps ensure that any information that is shared by the user during the registration process stays confidential and protected by the law. New and existing users can enjoy a safe and smooth psychic reading experience when signing up on Keen Psychics. This is what makes Keen Psychics a name you can trust.

What’s Special in store for Keen Psychics Users?

People say that luxury comes with a price, but Keen Psychics defies this ideology. At Keen Psychics, you can enjoy the luxury of world-class psychic reading services at less than a fraction of the cost. All new Keen Psychics users can experience 10-minutes of free psychics reading by phone or chat for a fairly low price of $1.99. How wonderful is that? With an affordable price, anyone can try their luck at psychic reading online and enjoy a life-altering experience.

Key Benefits – The Perks of Choosing Keen Psychics

More than 40 million members on the platform to date

24/7 availability of customer care staff

Phone psychic readings plus chat and video psychics available

Free 3 minutes psychic reading session for all new members

Guarantee of data confidentiality and security

Fairly priced psychic service rate of $1.99/min

User-friendly website interface providing a hassle-free experience

California Psychics: Well-Reputed in the Online Psychic Readings Industry for Authentic Future Forecasts

A lot of good things happened in the back in the 90s. One of which was the inauguration of a one-of-its-kind psychic readings platform known as California Psychics. When life gives you lemons, trust expert psyching reading service providers like California Psychics to turn things around and make lemonades for you.

It doesn’t matter what your reasons for visiting a professional psychic reading online platform are. Be it love or money-related, California Psychics can help you in every regard with their free psychic reading online. They are also popular for providing tarot card readings, angel card readings, dream analysis, astrology, past healing, spiritual healing, etc.

When it comes to fulfilling client expectations, California Psychics ensures that each and everything is above par. This is the primary reason why all the psychic reading experts on the platform have to pass a serious screening test to make it to the final cut of shortlisted candidates. They are tested based on their qualifications, years of experience, specialized areas, etc. Psychics who follow the quality standard benchmarks set by California Psychics go forward into the final stage of recruitment. This information on the skills and aptitude of each psychic advisor is further shared on the website so that customers can also see things as crystal clear as they can. It also helps them filter out psychic profiles and choose the one they feel most at ease with.

If you are looking for a free psychic reading online platform that offers customers several benefits and provides safe and secure payment solutions, look no further. California Psychics is the ideal choice for you. In the age and time where internet security is considered nothing short of a joke, California Psychics steps up and provides a safe and protected platform for all its users. From safe payment options to maintaining data confidentiality, California Psychics ensures that everything is on point and customers’ information does not get compromised in any possible way.

Apart from this, California Psychics takes pride in providing a round-the-clock customer care service for all its users to ensure that they get unlimited support and guidance whenever they need it. You can talk to their representatives via live chat and ask for any help or support that you may require and they will take it with a smile. California Psychics provides multiple communication channels that customers can pick and choose from to add further convenience to your life. From phone psychic reading online to chat psychics, everything is available at California Psychics. So if you are hesitant or a little nervous about going one-on-one with your psychic reader via call, you can always take the other route and have a phone call or online chat with them. Besides this, if you wish to have a more interactive and personalized experience, you can choose to have a video call with your psychic reading expert. Your comfort is their utmost priority, only at California Psychics.

What’s Special in Store for California Psychics Users?

Rather than asking what’s special for California Psychics users, you should ask what’s not so special about them? The answer to the latter is absolutely nothing. California Psychics has set the bar too high when it comes to free psychic reading online services, making them an excellent choice for all old and new customers. The best part? All first-time users of California Psychics are offered the first 5 minutes of a trial psychic reading session absolutely free of cost. This allows them to have a real-time experience of their services without paying a single dime for it.

Moreover, the pricing plan of California Psychics is also quite easy on your wallet, making it possible for more and more people to avail psychic reading online services. Their prices start from as low as $1/min for a session. They also have a 3-tier pricing model, each offering unique benefits to the users. You can thoroughly go through each plan and shortlist the one that gives you maximum value for money.

Key Benefits –The Perks of Choosing California Psychics

Authentic and honest psychic readings from experts

Friendly and helpful customer care staff available 24/7

Open policy on sharing psychics expert’s portfolio

Phone psychic readings and chat and video psychics available

3-tier pricing model with easy-on-the-pocket services

Free first 5-minutes of psychic reading session for new members

Astonishingly low starting rate – $1/min

Frequently Asked Questions

If you are someone who has just very recently unfolded the mysteries of the psychic readings, you must have many questions appearing in your mind to find answers. Below we are going to answer a few of those questions regarding free psychics reading online.

Q1. What is the importance of psychic reading?

We come across many people in life who claim to be independent survivors. However, just like every other normal human being, every individual needs a support system. Everyone has their circle of family, friends, loved ones, and mentors. These are people who help an individual to remain sane and keep hustling with life. These are people a person relies upon in difficult times. These are people a person turns up to for advice and planning life. Sometimes you get stuck at places where your support system is just not enough, and you do need some professional guidance. You need experts to hold your hand and walk you out of things. These people are psychic readers, masters of their field. These are people who help you look at your future vividly and help you erase any bitter memories of your past.

Q2. What do online psychic readers do?

Online psychic readers can provide you with a variety of services. This includes but is not limited to dealing with difficult situations in your life by giving you insights on your personal life, astrology, numerology, palm reading, analysis of a dream, universal laws, and the Kabbalah.

Q3. Who is the right psychic reader for a person?

All genuine and good online psychic reading providers offer complete transparency in the review system for making it easier for you to choose the best psychic reader for you. In order to measure and be confident about your choice of psychic reader, you have to assess various factors. The psychic reader must be experienced. Choose a psychic reader with expertise in the areas that you require. Last but not least, always rely upon reviews, always read full reviews, and go for someone with a five-star rating.

Q4. Do free online psychic readings online offer realistic advice?

Many people consider free online psychic reading a scam. They believe that free psychic reading is not trustworthy. On the contrary, this is just a misconception, free online psychic reading through reliable websites is 100% genuine.

A large number of psychic reading markets consist of free psychic reading online. However, some people say that psychic readers are frauds and they just make things up. Sometimes people are not at all convinced with the advice their psychic readers give them. This always tends to happen when you jump into the psychic reading session without doing your homework, you need to ask the right questions to get your answers.

Prepare a well-worked-out question sheet before walking into your scheduled appointment. Your psychic readings session can be your once-in-a-lifetime experience so beware that you ask questions that the psychic reader s an expert in. You should be specific about your questions and about what answers you are looking for from the session. This creates a bond between you and our psychic reader that takes your session go to a whole new level. Also, keep that in mind that all the top psychic reading websites have a very strict vetting process for their psychic reader’s recruitment.

Q5. What are the specialized categories of free online psychic readers?

You can reach out to best free online psychic readers regarding various topics of life. They specialize in the following categories and more:

1. Relationships and love

2. Free tarot readings

3. Fortune telling

4. Dream interpretation

5. Astrology readings

6. Numerology

7. Career Forecasts

8. Occult

10. Kabbalah

11. Eastern Philosophy

12. Paranormal

13. Graphology

14. Picture Readings

15. Past Life Readings

16. Universal Laws

17. New Age Spirituality

18. Financial Outlook

19. Intimacy

20. Religion

Final Words

To sum it all up, we are positive that all the information in this blog will help increase your knowledge on how the world of online psychic readings operates. In case you have any second thoughts about going to free psychics for help, you can refer to this blog to clear out all your thoughts and misconceptions about them.

It is now safe to conclude that free psychic reading online platforms have undoubtedly emerged as a new ray of light for most people who have been wandering in the dark. Like the millions of users who have put their trust into online psychic readings, you can also try your luck with them. You never know how one session with free psychics may help change your entire outlook on life.

So, the next time you find yourself being in a state of hopelessness and utter disappointment, remember that there is a solution for you too. It doesn’t matter if you are struggling with love, financial stability, mental health, future uncertainty, or dealing with demons from the past – there’s a psychic reader for everyone out there. You only need to pick up your smartphone and connect with them in a matter of a few minutes. Best of luck!