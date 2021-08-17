Top+5+Ways+You+Can+Protect+Your+Unique+Business+Ideas

As an entrepreneur, you know how challenging it is to come up with a unique business idea. This is especially true since the industry can be fiercely competitive, so any unique ideas you come up with are immensely valuable.

Moreover, because the competition can be that intense, it’s crucial that you take steps to protect your unique business ideas, especially if they have the potential to be massive hits.

So, what measures can you take to secure your ideas from the competition while still attracting enough people to invest in them?

Check out this article to learn more about the top 5 ways you can secure your business ideas and maximize their potential.

Obtain legal protection.

The first way you can protect your ideas to ensure they remain yours is by obtaining some form of legal protection. However, the type of legal protection you’ll need will largely depend on the category your business idea falls under.

To be more specific, legal protection for ideas has three types: copyright, trademark, and patent. Let’s discuss them further to understand how each one differs from the other.

Copyright is the type of intellectual property protection you need if your idea has something to do with artistic material, such as lyrics, paintings, books, and others. You obtain this type of legal protection to ensure you alone have the right to produce and reproduce your artistic work.

Meanwhile, trademarks deal with linguistic aspects of your brand, specifically covering things like names, words, and symbols. This ensures that your brand is the sole owner of that identity, preventing confusion with other companies.

Lastly, patents are used to protect an inventor’s right over their creations. These can range from chemical compounds to actual machines.

Sometimes, an idea may need to combine the different types of intellectual property protection to ensure complete protection. However, if it doesn’t qualify for any of the three types, you can still protect your ideas under the Trade Secrets Law. An example of an idea that’s protected under this law is the recipe for the famous soda Coca-Cola. This law ensures that your company secrets are protected, especially if they offer economic value due to their rarity, and the reason for keeping it under wraps is reasonable enough.

Have those with access sign an agreement.

Another way to ensure your business ideas are protected is by having those who have access or knowledge of it sign confidentiality agreements. This is particularly important if your business ideas qualify under the Trade Secrets Law.

A confidentiality agreement can be an excellent way to ensure that your business idea remains yours and yours alone, especially if you’re looking to hire external consultants and more employees.With this, you can prevent them from sharing your company secrets with your competitors as violating the terms can result in legal repercussions.

You should ensure that you own any and all improvements to your product if you hire someone to help fine-tune it. Regardless of what they create, you own it. The person who has come up with the improvements will still need to be listed in your patent as a co-inventor, but they will have no rights over your invention. In case you list a co-inventor as a partner,make sure you have a solid stockholder agreement with proper vesting clauses to avoid any future ownership issue.

Create sensible internal protocols for security.

The next thing you need to do to protect your business ideas is to create sensible but rigorous internal protocols for your ideas’ security. This could mean dedicating a private and secure location for your important documents.

You can also make it so that only authorized personnel have access to this location. This means that all visitors and unauthorized persons are not allowed to view or sometimes even know where you keep these documents.

You can also make sure that your employees understand how crucial maintaining secrecy is. Creating strict yet still reasonable standard operating procedures will help protect your unique business ideas and prevent other companies from using them for their own gain. It is also very important to have a clear

Share them only with people you trust.

The next piece of advice may seem like an obvious one. Still, it’s undoubtedly vital if you want to protect your business ideas. Sharing your business ideas only with those you can trust will help you prevent competitors from finding out and using them to their advantage.

It may be tempting to simply keep your ideas to yourself, but doing so will only prevent you from gathering the necessary members for your team.

Not trusting anyone with your ideas will also prevent you from finding the necessary investors who can help push your ideas to the top. Nevertheless, it would be best to find legitimate investors who won’t steal your ideas or share them with others.

After all, these investors have a lot to lose as well when your ideas don’t take off, primarily if they have invested a lot into its execution.

Test them with only a small sample size.

Like with any idea or project, it’s not enough to simply have them or have investors back them up. You will also need to evaluate just how feasible your ideas are when executed in a real-world setting.

This means you’ll need to test them out with your target market and use their feedback to improve your initial ideas. However, you should approach this with caution because your competitors might find out and use your ideas for their own benefit if you don’t.

To avoid this, it’s best to test out your ideas with a small number of people and ensure they also sign non-disclosure agreements. Doing so will help you identify if your ideas are actually practical and discover if there’s a market for it without spilling the beans to your rivals in the industry.

This can also help you identify what parts of your ideas are already helpful and which ones need more improvement.

Unique and innovative business ideas can be hard to come by, especially when it seems like everything has been done multiple times before. Because of this, it’s imperative that you take the necessary precautions to ensure that your ideas remain yours until you’re ready to unveil the final products to the public. The five tips mentioned above are just some of the steps you can take to do so. However, it’s still recommended that you do the necessary research to ensure full protection.