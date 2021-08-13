The Complicated Nature of Interstate Personal Injury

Given that the pandemic restrictions have relaxed a bit, most of us now want to travel, even if it’s just to visit a nearby state for some good old US tourist attractions. But this type of travel comes with a couple of questions, especially for those that like to be extra- cautious.

For example, what happens if someone gets injured in a different state than the one that they reside in? What are the implications of having to deal with the law and with the personal injury proceedings if you’re not living in the state that you got injured in?

Well, let’s find out!

The First Problem

After getting injured, you will most likely want to talk to your lawyer and see if there’s something that can be done – a claim or a settlement, for example. In this case, you should be aware of the fact that your local attorney might be able to help you.

For example, if you travel from Iowa to Seattle and get injured in the latter state, you will need a Seattle personal injury lawyer to help you with your personal injury claim. However, there’s another trick to this as well.

In fact, you can rely on any lawyer that can practice legally in Seattle. For instance, your lawyer in Iowa might be licensed to practice law in multiple states, including Seattle. In this case, you can count on them!

Why You Shouldn’t Fully Rely on Your Local Lawyer

Fearing predatory fees and whatnot, some people might be inclined to still rely on their local lawyer, even if they can’t really help you from where they are. You shouldn’t do so, especially if you need state-specific advice. Why?

Well, as you know, each state comes with its own laws and, most importantly, a statute of limitations. As such, you need a lawyer that knows the laws of the state that you got injured in very well!

Moreover, if your injuries are serious, then you’ll want a lawyer that can represent you in that state’s court of law as well. This is why your local lawyer can only help you so much when it comes to interstate personal injury.

Special Notes

Depending on one’s injuries, the case has the opportunity to be moved between states. For instance, the lawyer that you hire in the state you got injured can request the court to move your case to a state that’s more convenient for you. This is usually possible when the victim mustn’t travel or move too much, as a result of their injuries.