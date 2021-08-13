Photos: Iowa football media day

Jerod Ringwald and Daniel McGregor-Huyer August 13, 2021
Penalty kick leads Hawkeye soccer to exhibition victory over Northern Iowa
Yahya Black among new faces on Iowa’s defensive line in 2021
Iowa guard Kyler Schott breaks foot while baling hay, likely out for start of season
Johnson County requires masks in county buildings
Demonstrators call on city to provide funds for excluded workers
Multimedia
Photos: The Block Party
Big Ten Media Day
Photos: Day two of 2021 Big Ten Media Days
Photos: Day one of 2021 Big Ten Media Days
Photos: The Family Leadership Summit
The Scoreboard: July 16, 2021
Photos: Fourth of July 2021
The Scoreboard: July 2, 2021
Photos: Tyler Juhl Blood Drive
Photos: IFR Juneteenth Celebration
Photos: Desmond King Football Camp