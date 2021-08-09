How Travel Influencers Buy Real Instagram Followers (The Secret!)

Instagram is, without a doubt, the hottest platform for influencers to reach more people in their target audiences.

Instagram hit over 1 billion monthly active users in June 2018 and has been going strong since.

Getting more Instagram followers can be a challenge. In fact, with hundreds of influencers in every niche, how can you get more Instagram followers?

The travel niche can be especially tough. After all, who doesn’t want to make a living traveling the world and sharing it on Instagram?

If you are an aspiring travel influencer and want to get more Instagram followers, read on. We’ll discuss the tools available to bring you the best results.

The one thing you should not do is buy Instagram followers that are fake or generated by bots with the hopes of shooting to fame.

There are a few reasons why.

The Travel Influencer Niche on Instagram

First, what exactly is the travel influencer niche on Instagram?

Have you noticed the hashtag #followmeto floating around on the platform? This is the work of one of the most popular travel influencers, @muradosmann.

Murad Osmann and his partner, Natalie, started the Follow Me travel project 5 years ago. They brought it to Instagram with the hashtag #followmeto and have exploded with popularity.

@muradossman has over 3.7 million Instagram followers and the hashtag #followmeto has been used on almost 6 million posts.

This is a huge Instagram success story for a travel influencer. How can you have your own success story?

No doubt Murad and Natalie Osmann have reached high levels of Instagram travel influencer fame. Are there other travel influencers out there with fewer followers?

Of course. Just because you don’t have 3.9 million followers on your Instagram doesn’t mean you can’t still be successful.

Take @nomadicmatt, for Instagram. Matt Kepnes, or Nomadic Matt, has been around for years sharing tips on how to make budget-friendly travel happen.

He’s got a solid 128k followers and has written a New York Times best-selling book. He’s traveled to over 100 countries.

As you can see, both of these Instagram travel influencers have very different stories, and very different follower counts. Are they both still successful in their own right? Absolutely.

There’s no doubt that you need an engaged follower base to be a successful travel influencer. How can you get noticed on Instagram?

Many people think that these influencers just buy Instagram followers instantly and they’re all set. This is a misconception.

What both the Osmanns and Nomadic Matt share is that they offer something valuable and engaging to their Instagram followers.

The Osmanns created a hashtag that has connected millions of people around the globe. Nomadic Matt has launched countless guides to help travelers achieve their goals, even on a budget.

Buying fake Instagram followers won’t create value for you.

When you buy Instagram followers on the cheap, you put yourself at a disadvantage. If you want to ruin your Instagram account completely, buy fake Instagram followers.

Why is Buying Instagram Followers That Are Fake Bad?

Here are a few reasons why buying fake Instagram followers won’t do you any good:

Low engagement levels : You need high engagement to be a successful influencer. Buying fake followers increases your follower count, but lowers your engagement.

: You need high engagement to be a successful influencer. Buying fake followers increases your follower count, but lowers your engagement. Lowers your reputation : Having fake Instagram followers makes your account look less credible and spammy. Both users and brand sponsors can see who follows you— they don’t want to see fake, inactive accounts.

: Having fake Instagram followers makes your account look less credible and spammy. Both users and brand sponsors can see who follows you— they don’t want to see fake, inactive accounts. No ROI: Ultimately, the goal of influencers is to monetize Instagram through opportunities for jobs and partnerships. If you buy fake followers, this will never be possible— they don’t engage and waste your investment in the long run.

It’s much better to focus on natural, organic methods to get more Instagram followers. You should always have a solid strategy in the way of content, hashtags, and captioning.

In addition to a strong organic strategy, you can use third-party tools to help generate more interest in your account.

How to Grow as an Influencer the Organic Way

Just because you can’t buy Instagram followers cheap doesn’t mean there aren’t tools to help you get more Instagram followers fast.

In fact, you can get more Instagram followers much quicker using third-party help.

There are a handful of organic Instagram growth tools that will help you buy real Instagram followers without the headache.

You can find a list of them below with some details about each one.

Organic Instagram Growth Tools

Here are 6 organic Instagram growth tools that can help you buy real Instagram followers. They don’t mess around with bots or fake profiles.

You can leverage these tools as you see fit, but don’t forget to develop your own Instagram strategy. These tools are supplements to your own strategic Instagram efforts.

Here are our top picks to buy real Instagram followers:

i. Growthoid – Buy Real Instagram Followers

Growthoid has completely changed how you buy real Instagram followers. Instead of spending hours on Instagram engaging with users yourself, Growthoid does it for you.

Growthoid gives each client a dedicated account manager that will manually select targeted accounts to engage with. They then interact with them.

This helps to increase your visibility and ultimately your follower count with real, engaged Instagram followers.

ii. Growthsilo – Organic Instagram Growth service

Growthsilo is another tool that aims to give you back your time by engaging with targeted users for you.

Upon registering, you provide Growthsilo with your targeting info and their account managers will design an engagement strategy for you.

This helps you to keep your time focused on other things like content creation and captioning.

iii. Thunderclap – Legit Instagram Followers

Thunderclap is renowned for being one of the most reliable websites to buy real Instagram followers, likes and views.

They even have an option to upgrade to the highest quality, so you really know when you are buying from them that you are getting the best of the best on the market.

Thunderclap has been around since 2013 and this really speaks loudly in the world of social media, they’ve stood the test of time and have a great reputation within the market. We highly recommend you check them out.

iv. More Likes – Automatic Instagram Likes & Followers

Engagement is key for higher content reach and influencer opportunities. You need likes on Instagram to gain social proof.

More Likes helps you boost your Instagram engagement in the way of auto-likes. They detect new content and their network of users will like your content.

The likes you receive are all from real users. You select the number you want to receive when you sign up.

That way, your content becomes more popular and gets seen by more users.

v. SidesMedia – No Fake Followers or Bots

If you want to buy active Instagram followers without buying fakes, SidesMedia provides real Instagram followers.

They have an extensive network of users that provide you with real Instagram followers. No fakes, no Instagram bots, no spam.

vi. UseViral – Go Viral on Instagram

As a travel influencer, you need to get more Instagram followers if you want to be noticed. UseViral’s campaigns can help by allowing you to buy real Instagram followers.

The real users in UseViral’s in-house network increase your follower count. All you have to do is choose how many you want.

FAQs

Q1. Is it safe to buy Instagram followers?

A. There are some companies that sell real Instagram followers, but on the whole, you should avoid buying Instagram followers that are simply there to increase your follower count. They will harm your account.

Q2. How can I get more followers on Instagram for free

A. There are many different things that you can do to get more Instagram followers. The tools mentioned in the article will help, and you should also:

• Create valuable content directed at your target audience.

• Use captions that involve a call-to-action (CTA).

• Include hashtags that are relevant to your niche and likely to be followed by your target audience.

• Be active on Instagram Stories.

• Post daily.

These are 5 things you can do to get more Instagram followers naturally.

Q3. Does Instagram block you if you buy Instagram followers?

A. Instagram has many restrictions on how you can increase your followers with third-party help. If you buy fake Instagram followers, they may flag your account and you may be restricted or suspended.

In addition, Instagram regularly clears out fake or inactive profiles, so that means fake followers are usually removed, wasting your investment altogether.

Q4. How many followers do you need to be a travel Influencer?

A. As you can see from the article, the range varies greatly. The two stories we discussed were strong examples of success, but you can become a travel influencer with even fewer followers.

What really matters for you to be successful as an influencer is that you have a strong, engaged audience. Follower counts can fluctuate and may grow over time, but brand partners want to see that users are engaged.

For this reason, many micro-influencers have emerged, some of which have even as few as a couple thousand followers.

Q5. How do I get paid to travel?

A. Travel influencers usually get sponsored by brands or companies to promote their products or services. This is true of an influencer in any niche.

You’ll need to snag brand partnerships in order to travel for free. This happens when brands and companies think the exposure they’ll get from your Instagram posts is valuable.

You may get free hotel stays, free experiences, free meals, and perhaps even full trips depending on what the partnership is.

This is one of the reasons why becoming a travel influencer has become so attractive.

Q6. How do I become a travel influencer?

A. Some of the things you can do to become a travel influencer include:

• Take creative photos.

• Edit your photos.

• Pay attention to small details.

• Collaborate with other travelers.

• Stay active on Instagram Stories.

• Use hashtags relevant to travel.

• Create a consistent brand aesthetic for your profile.

• Be yourself.

Q7. Is it easy to become an Instagram influencer?

A. Influencers make their work look easy, but chances are it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make it to where they are now.

You have to be ready to dedicate yourself to your Instagram content creation, image, and marketing efforts.

You also have to be persistent and ready for rejection. You may be turned down by many brands for partnerships, but even just one “yes” can make all the difference.

It’s not an easy road, but it’s possible to become an Instagram influencer if you go about it the right way.

Q8. What is the most followed account on Instagram?

A. Influencers may have a high number of followers, but most of them don’t reach nearly what the top Instagram accounts do.

In fact, most of the top Instagram accounts are all mega-celebrities. The most followed Instagram account on Instagram is, well, @Instagram!

After Instagram itself comes Cristiano Ronaldo, a world-famous soccer superstar with roughly 271 million Instagram followers.

The Truth About Buying Instagram Followers in the Travel Niche

All in all, any successful travel influencer provides value to their Instagram followers. They have real followers that are engaged.

Buying fake followers won’t make you an influencer, it will only harm your account. Use organic services to buy real Instagram followers.

Your engagement, as well as follower count, will increase and you can continue to build a thriving travel community via Instagram.