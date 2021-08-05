VISA Denied: Hardest Countries to Obtain Entry Permits

Obtaining a VISA is not always as straightforward a process as it may seem. Sometimes, you must jump through hoops to get entry permits, which can be a bit frustrating. Even people from countries with high-ranking passports can find themselves denied entry into some countries. For example, passport holders from Sweden, Germany, and Greece often waltz from one country to another. However, if they want to get into Russia, they find themselves dealing with yards of paperwork. So, which countries have made it almost impossible for visitors to get in?

North Korea

If you have paid attention to global news in the past few years, you probably know that North Korea has been a hot topic. News reporters cannot get enough of the restrictions in this country, and their curiosity has gotten the better of them. Of course, you could also be in the same boat, wondering what goes on inside those boundaries. But can you find a way in?

For the most part, travelers face a grueling process to enter North Korea. In fact, the only way to legally do so is by going through China. On your way, you will barely interact with the locals and must stick to the travel rules. We probably do not need to mention this, but just for the sake- do not badmouth their leader. Even thinking about it is prohibited. Also, if you are a UK or US passport holder, getting a permit will be an uphill task. To get a better idea of how much paperwork you need to fill in, you can always check out Travel Visa Pro’s official website, which details all travel documents.

Should you use another route into the country? Independent travel may work in some destinations. But in North Korea, it could land you in a lot of trouble. If you cannot get the right paperwork, choose another travel destination.

China

Do you remember the part where we mentioned that you could get to North Korea through China? Well, getting to China is not as easy as you may think. Most travelers